Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces Q2 2021 Interim Results

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (the "Company", TSX: PVF.WT) announced today its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in US dollars.



The Company generated a net loss of $576 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net income of $36 million in the prior year quarter. Net income was lower in the current quarter compared to the 2020 quarter primarily due to remeasurement losses of $479 million relating to the Company’s newly issued retractable common shares. These shares are classified as liabilities due to their exchangeable feature equivalent to a Partnership unit. Thus the remeasurement losses are the result of the appreciation of the Partnership unit price.

Excluding remeasurement losses and warrant liability valuations, Adjusted Earnings is $28 million for the three months ended June 30 2021 compared to a loss of $17 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings is higher in the current quarter due to the receipt of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. valued at $46 million as a dividend-in-kind from Brookfield Asset Management.

The market price of a Brookfield share was $50.98 as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020 – $41.27).

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the periods ended June 30

(Thousands, US dollars)

Three months ended Six months ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Investment income Dividends $ 66,178 $ 20,245 $ 87,470 $ 43,812 Other investment income 1,035 136 3,044 1,123 67,213 20,381 90,514 44,935 Expenses Operating expenses (735 ) (361 ) (1,100 ) (567 ) Financing costs (2,966 ) (134 ) (4,250 ) (151 ) Retractable preferred share dividends (7,678 ) (6,509 ) (19,218 ) (11,917 ) 55,834 13,377 65,946 32,300 Other items Investment valuation gains (losses) 709 1,406 5,993 (14,045 ) Remeasurement (losses) on retractable shares (479,094 ) - (479,094 ) - Warrant liability valuation (losses) gains (125,162 ) 53,098 (111,220 ) 121,586 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,333 ) (594 ) (2,537 ) (1,123 ) Current taxes recovery (expense) 265 (441 ) 2,245 (126 ) Deferred taxes (expense) (5,544 ) (1,337 ) (8,171 ) (2,203 ) Foreign currency (losses) gains (21,512 ) (29,659 ) (37,446 ) 69,820 Net (loss) income $ (575,837 ) $ 35,850 $ (564,284 ) $ 206,209

Financial Profile

The Company’s principal investment is its interest in approximately 130 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield. This represents a 9% fully diluted interest as at June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company’s Statement of Financial Position:

As at

(Thousands, US dollars) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 265,356 $ 316,709 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1 6,604,278 5,313,865 Other investments carried at fair value 580,621 586,574 Accounts receivable and other assets 58,471 47,700 $ 7,508,726 $ 6,264,848 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 11,194 $ 15,604 Corporate borrowings 120,511 117,286 Preferred shares2 608,336 694,148 Retractable common shares3 4,371,732 - Warrant liability 450,832 332,083 Deferred taxes4 21,353 654,217 5,583,958 1,813,338 Equity Common equity3 1,924,767 4,451,509 Preferred equity 1 1 $ 7,508,726 $ 6,264,848

The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of approximately 130 million Brookfield shares with a quoted market value of $50.98 per share as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020 – $41.27). Represents $623 million of retractable preferred shares less $15 million of unamortized issue costs as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020 – $706 million less $12 million). In April 2021, the Company redeemed common shares and issued retractable common shares, which are classified as a liability due to their redemption features. Remeasurement gains or losses are recorded in the statement of operating results. The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Company recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Company’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non-capital losses.

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Partners Value Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Powell as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective August 19, 2021.

