Central 1 Credit Union to Redeem $200 Million of Series 6 Subordinated Notes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) today announced that on October 14, 2021 it will redeem at par all of its issued and outstanding Series 6 Subordinated Notes due October 14, 2026 (the Notes). The Notes are redeemable at Central 1's option on or after October 14, 2021 at a redemption price per Note equal to par, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the date of redemption. Formal notice will be delivered to Noteholders in accordance with Central 1's Sixth Supplemental Trust Indenture.

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $13.2 billion as at June 30, 2021, Central 1 provides critical services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

