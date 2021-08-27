Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline 

Increasing awareness about the condition, improved diagnostic techniques and a robust drug pipeline promises a better future Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Space Outlook.

DelveInsight’s Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) Pipeline Insights report lays down a holistic coverage of the available therapies, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies active in the NHL pipeline domain, drivers and barriers in the successful launch of the therapies and future trends. 

Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline with 150+ active players in the domain working on 150+ pipeline therapies
  • Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma pipeline therapies such as Obinutuzumab, Abemaciclib, Ibrutinib, CPI 818, Devimistat, Venetoclax, Loncastuximab tesirine, LAM-002, HMPL-523, Venetoclax, Ibrutinib, Naratuximab emtansine, NKTR-255, LOXO-305, LAM–002, CNCT19, GB226, BI-1206, CAR-CD19 T Cells, AUTO4, TT11, CC-99282, AB-205  and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. 
  • Roche, Eli Lilly, Janssen, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, ADC Therapeutics, Genetech, Tessa Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical, Nektar Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Debiopharm, CarsGen Therapeutics, Angiocrine Bioscience, Bio-thera solutions, HUTCHMED, Epizyme, MEI Pharma, Mustang Bio, Autous, Scopus Biopharma, Allogene Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, AI therapeutics among several others are some of the prominent pharma companies working in the space. 
  • In August 2021, HUTCHMED Limited and Epizyme, Inc. announced a collaboration to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize TAZVERIK in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
  • Naratuximab emtansine (Debio 1562), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD37, is a potential new treatment for patients with B-cell malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL). 
  • The development and planned commercialization of zandelisib are being conducted in partnership with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Zandelisib is being evaluated in multiple clinical studies by MEI Pharma, including COASTAL, a Phase III study, and TIDAL, a Phase II study, both of which are evaluating zandelisib in patients with relapsed and refractory follicular and marginal zone lymphomas.
  • Polatuzumab vedotin (Anti-CD79b, DCDS4501A, RG7596), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a monoclonal antibody directed against CD79b, link to the small molecule, cytotoxic, microtubule-disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) is being developed by Genentech.
  • 3P Biopharmaceuticals (3P) and Norwegian biopharmaceutical company Nordic Nanovector have extended their collaboration agreement for the biopharmaceutical development of Betalutin late-stage manufacturing for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) treatment.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pharmacyclics and Janssen Research & Development have entered into a collaboration to conduct a Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the combination of Opdivo and Imbruvica in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Request for Sample to know which pharma company is expected to be at the forefront in the coming years @ Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Emerging Therapies and Forecast 

The Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline report offers insights into ongoing clinical trials, deals, mergers & acquisitions taking place in the Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma domain, recent approvals and failures in space, and growth prospects across the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma domain.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Overview

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) is a cancer of the lymphatic system that develops from lymphocytes. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma can be further subdivided into more than 30 types depending on the type of lymphocyte involved: B lymphocytes (B cells) or T lymphocytes (T cells). They can be further labeled as either aggressive (fast-growing) or indolent (slow-growing).

Learn more about the condition, treatments, and pipeline therapies @ Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Assessment 

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Drugs 

DrugCompanyPhaseMoARoA
VenetoclaxAbbVieIIIApoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitorsOral
IbrutinibJanssenIIIAgammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitorsOral
Naratuximab emtansineDebiopharmIIApoptosis stimulants; Mitosis inhibitors; Tubulin inhibitors; Tubulin polymerization inhibitorsIntravenous
NKTR-255Nektar TherapeuticsIIAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Interleukin-15 receptor agonistsIntravenous
LOXO-305Loxo OncologyIIAgammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitorsOral
LAM–002AI TherapeuticsIIImmunosuppressants; Interleukin 12 inhibitors; Interleukin 23 inhibitors; PIKFYVE protein inhibitorsOral
CNCT19Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd.IIImmunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacementsIntravenous
GB226Genor BiopharmaIIAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulantsIntravenous
BI-1206BioInvent InternationalI/IIAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Fc gamma receptor IIB antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulantsIntravenous
CAR-CD19 T CellsCarsgen therapeuticsI/IIImmunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacementsIntravenous
AUTO4AutolusI/IIImmunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacementsIntravenous
TT11Tessa TherapeuticsIImmunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacementsPareneteral
CC-99282CelgeneICRBN protein modulators; Ubiquitin protein ligase modulatorsOral
AB-205Angiocrine BioscienceICell replacementsIntravenous

Request for Sample to know more @ Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends 

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment 

The Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma emerging novel therapies segmented into Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III

By Molecule Type 

  • Small molecules
  • Monoclonal antibodies

By Route of Administration

  • Subcutaneous
  • Intravenous
  • Oral
  • Injectable

By Mechanism of Action

  • CD20 antigen inhibitors
  • CD-19 Antagonist
  • Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors
  • Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors
  • Pyruvate dehydrogenase complex inhibitors
  • Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors
  • CRBN protein modulators; Ubiquitin protein ligase modulators
  • Cell replacements
  • Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements

By Targets

  • Protein
  • Lymphocytes
  • Lymphocyte Antigens

For rich insights into emerging therapies and assessment, visit Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Emerging Novel Therapies 

Scope of the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drug Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Roche, Eli Lilly, Janssen, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, ADC Therapeutics, Genetech, Tessa Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical, Nektar Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Debiopharm, CarsGen Therapeutics, Angiocrine Bioscience, Bio-thera solutions, HUTCHMED, Epizyme, MEI Pharma, Mustang Bio, Autous, Scopus Biopharma, Allogene Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, AI therapeutics, among others.

Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: Obinutuzumab, Abemaciclib, Ibrutinib, CPI 818, Devimistat, Venetoclax, Loncastuximab tesirine, Venetoclax, Loncastuximab tesirine, LAM-002, HMPL-523, Venetoclax, Ibrutinib, Naratuximab emtansine, NKTR-255, LOXO-305, LAM–002, CNCT19, GB226, BI-1206, CAR-CD19 T Cells, AUTO4, TT11, CC-99282, AB-205,  and several others. 

Discover more about the scope of the report @ Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Emerging Therapies, Treatments, and Ongoing Clinical Trials 

Table of Contents 

1Report Introduction
2Executive Summary
3Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Disease Overview
4Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis
5Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment
6In-depth Commercial Assessment
7Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
8In-depth Commercial Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Assessment
9Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Collaboration Deals 
10Late Stage Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Products (Phase III)
11Mid-Stage Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Products (Phase II)
12Early Stage Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Products (Phase I)
13Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Products
14Inactive Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Products 
 Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Products
16Unmet Needs
17Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers
18Future Perspectives and Conclusion
19Analyst Views
20Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Companies
21Appendix

Learn more about the report offerings @ Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies and Emerging Trends 

Audit the market domain before foraying, with DelveInsight’s Due Diligence Services  

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

