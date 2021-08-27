Construction contract (Ülenurme Gymnasium sports building)

English Estonian

Embach Ehitus OÜ, a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with Kambja rural municipality government for the design and reconstruction of Ülenurme Gymnasium sports building.

The value of the contract is close to 5.6 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed in November 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 680 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.