Recording of the Latvijas Gaze 6 months 2021 Investor Conference Webinar

On August 26 JSC “Latvijas Gāze” organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar the member of management board, CFO Inga Āboliņa analyzed “Latvijas Gāze” Group’s financial results of 6 months 2021 and informed about the key events in the gas market.

The recorded webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/3DmRGSM, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment.﻿

Additional information:

Romāns Tjurins

Vice President Finance

Phone: + (371) 67 369 139

E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

www.lg.lv

Attachment