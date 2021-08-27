English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 27 August 2021 at 9:30 EET

The Dutch ACM retained the same conditions on Sanoma’s acquisition of Iddink

Following a ruling of the Court of Rotterdam on 4 March 2021, the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has carried out an additional investigation into the effects of the acquisition of Iddink Group by Sanoma Group that was approved on 29 August 2019. After the follow-up investigation, the ACM has retained the same conditions on Sanoma’s acquisition on Iddink as were originally imposed.

Sanoma has applied the original conditions since the approval of the acquisition. These conditions are aimed at ensuring that innovation is stimulated, but also that a level playing field for educational publishers continues to exist.

