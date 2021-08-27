Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Harboes Bryggeri A/S
The extraordinary meeting will take place Friday September 24, 2021 at 10 am
at DLA Piper Denmark Advokatpartnerselskab, Oslo Plads 2, 2100 Copenhagen.
Attachment
Skælskør, DENMARK
