RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-27
|Loan
|REGS
|Isin
|XS2226974504
|Coupon, %
|0.125
|Maturity
|2030-09-09
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|742
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield, %
|0.067 %
|Lowest accepted yield, %
|0.061 %
|Highest yield, %
|0.071 %
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|50.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-27
|Loan
|3114
|Isin
|SE0013748258
|Coupon, %
|0.125
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/-250
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|1,300
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield, %
|-1.801 %
|Lowest accepted yield, %
|-1.808 %
|Highest yield, %
|-1.791 %
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|50.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-27
|Loan
|3111
|Isin
|SE0007045745
|Coupon, %
|0.125
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|1,150
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|9
|Average yield, %
|-1.700 %
|Lowest accepted yield, %
|-1.713 %
|Highest yield, %
|-1.677 %
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00