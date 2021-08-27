Global Professional Headset Markets 2021-2027: Wearing Style, Cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC Headsets

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global professional headset market earned revenues of $1.98 billion in 2020, record growth of 42.3% when compared to 2019

In 2020, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and associated work from home (WFH) realities triggered unprecedented demand for cloud software communications and collaboration services and professional headsets across the world. With the COVID-19 social-distancing mandates, the number of telecommuters in 2020 increased multi-fold to an estimated 270 million workers globally.

In 2020, professional headset penetration among business workers reached 22.9 percent with 124.0 million users out of 542.5 million business workers using pro gear. The installed base of headset users grew by 24.4 percent from 99.7 million in 2019 to 124.0 million with net new ads growing by 70.6 percent.

The first half of 2020 was characterized by panic buying with people and businesses purchasing and using whatever tools they could to work as best as they could. As a result of the race to equip the dramatically increased number of remote workers, consumer and professional headsets quickly ran out of stock. Professional headset vendors had to adjust rapidly to new realities - including unprecedented supply-chain challenges.

During the second half of 2020, panic buying of headsets declined, with both workers and businesses making more rational decisions about the technology tools they adopted. More users and organizations understood the importance of using enterprise-grade audio products to deliver far superior user business communications experiences than what can be accomplished using consumer headsets.

Most of the growth of professional headsets in 2020 can be attributed to PC USB and UCC headsets, which grew by 72.5 percent in terms of revenues to $1.65 billion and 76.1 percent in terms of unit shipment to 28.1 million.

The report estimates the total professional headset market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2 percent in terms of sales and 15.3 percent in terms of unit shipment from 2020 to 2027. Revenues are expected to more than double by the end of the forecast period, growing from $1.98 billion in 2020 to $4.44 billion in 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Professional Headset Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Professional Headset Market

Professional Headset Market Scope of Analysis

Professional Headset Market Definitions

Professional Headset Segmentation

Key Competitors for Professional Headset Market

Key Growth for Professional Headset Market

Growth Drivers for Professional Headset Market

Growth Restraints for Professional Headset Market

3. Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Professional Headset Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Configuration Type, Professional Headset Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Headset Type, Professional Headset Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by End-user Type, Professional Headset Market

Percent Revenue by Product Category, Professional Headset Market

Percent Revenue by Wearing Style, Cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC Headsets

Percent Revenue by Connectivity, Cordless DECT Headsets

Percent Revenue by Active-Noise-Cancelling (ANC) Headsets, Professional Headsets Market

Percent Revenue by Region, Professional Headset Market

Revenue and Unit Forecast Analysis, Professional Headset Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Professional Headset Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Professional Headset Market

Competitive Environment, Professional Headset Market

Revenue Share, Professional Headset Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Professional Headset Market

Growth Opportunity Universe, Professional Headset Market

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Remote Work is Here to Stay

Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Health/Telehealth Will Continue to Grow

Growth Opportunity 3: Government and Education Witnessing Major Disruptions

Growth Opportunity 4: Microsoft, Zoom, Google and Cisco Dominating Software Communications Services

Growth Opportunity 5: Investment in E-tailing is Key for Future Growth

Growth Opportunity 6: Consumer-like Experiences Vital for Boosting Adoption

Growth Opportunity 7: Advanced Noise Cancellation is Poised for Continuous Growth

Growth Opportunity 8: Bluetooth PC USB and UCC Headsets on the Rise

Appendix: Additional Information

Companies Mentioned

Cisco

Google

Microsoft

Zoom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dem36m