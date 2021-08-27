Worldwide Packaging Adhesives Industry to 2026 - Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global packaging adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand from food & beverage industry. However, phasing out of the solvent-borne adhesives owing to the VOC emissions is hindering the growth of the market studied.

The rapidly growing packaging industry is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. Among technology, water-borne segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Water-borne Technology to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

Water-based technology is expected to witness the highest growth rate among the technology types during the forecast period.

These adhesives are supplied to manufacturers and distributors as either a pre-mixed solution or as formulated dry powders that must be mixed with water, in order to activate its adhesive quality.

Water-based adhesives are generally applied as emulsion mixes that are converted to adhesive materials when their water content has evaporated. VOC norms has led to the phasing out of solvent-based adhesives.

Many countries, including many regions of the United States and Europe, have set a ban on the use of solvent-borne materials. Hot-melt adhesives are also gaining popularity, due to their fast set speed and excellent adhesive qualities.

Hence owing to the above-mentioned factors, water-borne adhesive technology to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest share of the global packaging adhesives market currently owing to the high demand from countries like China, Japan, India, etc.

China is the leading country in the consumption of packaging adhesives, due to the increased demand from end-user industries like food & beverage and consumer goods.

Growing e-commerce is one of the major driving factors boosting the demand for food packaging in the country.

Additionally, South-East Asian countries are also witnessing a high demand for packaging adhesives over the past few years.

Hence, owing tot eh above-mentioned factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market studied d during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global packaging adhesives market is moderately consolidated as the market of the market share is divided among a few players. Some of the key players in the market include 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema Group, and Sika AG, among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Solvent-based Adhesives are being Phased Out to Reduce VOC Emissions

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Water-based

5.1.2 Solvent-based

5.1.3 Hot Melt

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Flexible Packaging

5.2.2 Folding Cartons

5.2.3 Boxes & Cases

5.2.4 Labeling

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Dow

6.4.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.4 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.5 Arkema Group

6.4.6 Sika AG

6.4.7 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

6.4.8 Jowat SE

6.4.9 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.10 Ashland

6.4.11 Paramelt RMC B.V.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 The Rapid Growth of Packaging Industry in the Asia-Pacific Region



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu7g1j