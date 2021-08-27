Doppler Wind Lidar System Market ($1.17Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 7.3% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doppler Wind Lidar System Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Doppler Wind Lidar System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Installation Type, and Application,” the Doppler Wind Lidar System Market was valued at US$ 716.68 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1176.44 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Doppler Wind Lidar System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Everise Technology, Ltd; GWU-Group; Halo Photoncis; Mitsubishi Electric Group; NRG Systems; Platform Aerospace; Deutsche WindGuard GmbH; Vaisala; Windar Photonics AS; and ZXLidars (Zephir Limited) are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global doppler wind lidar systems market and its ecosystem.

In March 2021, NRG Systems announced the opening of North America's ZX Lidars service and support center in Vermont, US. All generations of ground-based ZX Lidars will now be supported by NRG Systems, such as the ZX 300 for onshore vertical profiling applications, the ZX 300M for near-shore or platform-based offshore campaigns, and historical ZephIR-branded devices.

Wind energy is highly adopted as a sustainable alternative to electricity generation across the world. Government bodies worldwide established several windmills projects across their countries to produce electricity and reduce the carbon footprint of the country. According to the United States Wind Turbine Database (USWTDB), as of January 2021, the country contains more than 67,000 turbines installed across 44 states. In the last couple of decades, the amount of wind energy generated has increased dramatically. Technological advancements in wind energy help reduce the cost of electricity generation from the wind, while government and economic incentives by countries across the world have aided growth in wind power.

The doppler wind lidar systems have been in use for several years worldwide, however the technology has been experiencing immense demand in recent years. The noteworthy growth in wind measurement and prediction among the wind farm companies is supporting the growth of doppler wind lidar system market. The count of wind farms is continuously growing as the governments across the globe are encouraging and aiding public companies as well private companies to build wind farms in order to propel clean energy. The growth of wind farms across the globe is one of the crucial growth parameters for the doppler wind lidar system market.

Europe led the doppler wind lidar system market in 2020. Europe is a technologically advancing region with economically developing tech-savvy countries such as France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe. The dominance of the European region in the global doppler wind lidar market is majorly pertained to the existence of the numerous manufacturers of doppler wind lidar systems in the region. The manufacturers of the systems acquire contracts from various end users across the world and offers significant post-sale services. This parameter helps the companies to generate noteworthy revenues year-on-year. The doppler wind lidar system market players are heavily concentrated in Germany and the UK. The majority of the European doppler wind lidar system market players offer their products for wide variety of end users, which enables the manufacturers to experience higher revenues annually.

Technological advancements in wind energy help reduce the cost of electricity generation from the wind, while government and economic incentives by countries across the world have aided growth in wind power. Wind energy generation in the US has surged from around 6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2000 to around 338 billion kWh in 2020. Wind turbines generated roughly 8.4% of total utility-scale electricity in the country in 2020. Similarly, Europe is also taking initiatives to promote the use of wind energy across the region. According to the European Union, Europe has the largest (70% of total) floating wind energy capacity across the world. The European government is also investing in floating substructures or integrated floating wind energy systems for deep waters and to use them in various climate conditions. The initiative expands deployment options and strengthens Europe's position on the global stage. The government is currently focusing on the North Sea, which has relatively shallow water, for offshore wind generation in Europe. However, as floating technologies mature, greater attention has recently been directed to the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts. These wind energy plants are increasing adoption the doppler wind lidar systems to measure the velocity of wind.

Doppler Wind Lidar System market: Application Overview

Based on application, the doppler wind lidar system market is segmented into air traffic safety monitoring, wind power measurement, and weather and climate. There will be growth in doppler wind lidar system market as there is predicted developments in the automation industry. As the doppler wind lidar system is motivated majorly by automation industry itself, it is widely used in the measurement of wind speed and direction.













