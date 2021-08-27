US Home Organization Products Market Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Home Organization Products Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This industry study analyzes the $12.2 billion US home organization product industry
It presents historical demand data and forecasts by material, product (bins, baskets, and totes; shelving; modular units; hanging storage; and accessories and hardware), room (closets, garages, family rooms, kitchens and pantries, bedrooms, utility rooms and basements, outdoor areas, bathrooms), and market.
This includes purchases made by consumers, including those intended for use in self-storage facilities. Garage cabinets are included only if they are part of a garage modular system.
Office products are also excluded from this study, as it is difficult to know the final end use for these items. However, products that turn non-office rooms into multifunctional spaces would fall into the scope.
Sales of for home organization products is examined by product and market in US dollars at the manufacturers' level, unless noted otherwise (as in the Retail Sales vs. Manufacturers' Sales section). Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).
Sales data are presented by product, material, room, and installation type.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. COVID-19 Pandemic
- Overview
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Construction Industry
- Impact on the Home Organization Industry
- How We Use Our Homes
- Sales of Home Organization Products
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Product Types
- Installation Trends (DIY vs. Professional Installation)
- DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Trends
- Professional Installation Trends
- Growth Opportunities
- Housing Stock & Number of Rooms
- Pricing Trends
- Foreign Trade & the Importance of Imports
4. Consumer Trends
- Media Influence on Home Organization
- Organization Attitudes
- Design & Style Trends
- Urban Living & Downsizing
- Baby Boomers & Empty Nesters
- Demographics of Recent Home Organization Product Buyers
- Reason for Buying Home Organization Products
- Consumer Insights on Garage Spaces at Home
- Homeownership Trends
- Home Improvement Trends
- People Are Spending More Time on Home Improvement Projects
- Income Is a Factor Determining Participation in Home Improvement Activities
- Work-From-Home Trends
- Fixed Self-Storage Market
5. Bins, Baskets, & Totes
- Scope & Product Description
- Sales Trends
- Materials
- Rooms
- Key Suppliers
6. Shelving
- Scope & Product Description
- Sales Trends
- Materials
- Rooms
- Installation Trends
- Key Suppliers
7. Modular Units
- Scope & Product Description
- Sales Trends
- Materials
- Rooms
- Installation Trends
- Customization Opportunities
- Market Share & Key Suppliers
8. Hanging Storage
- Scope & Product Description
- Sales Trends
- Materials
- Rooms
- Installation Trends
- Key Suppliers
9. Accessories & Hardware
- Scope & Product Description
- Sales Trends
- Materials
- Rooms
- Installation Trends
- Key Suppliers
10. Materials
- Sales by Material
- Metal & Wire
- Scope & Product Description
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Rooms
- Key Suppliers
- Plastic
- Scope & Product Description
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Rooms
- Key Suppliers
- Wood & Laminate
- Scope & Product Description
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Rooms
- Key Suppliers
- Wicker & Rattan
- Scope & Product Description
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Rooms
- Key Suppliers
- Textile & Other Materials
- Scope & Product Description
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Rooms
- Key Suppliers
11. Room Trends
- Sales by Room
- Closets
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Materials
- Installation Trends
- Suppliers
- Garages
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Materials
- Installation Trends
- Suppliers
- Family Rooms
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Materials
- Installation Trends
- Suppliers
- Kitchens & Pantries
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Materials
- Installation Trends
- Suppliers
- Bedrooms
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Materials
- Installation Trends
- Suppliers
- Utility Rooms, Basements, & Attics
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Materials
- Installation Trends
- Suppliers
- Outdoor Applications
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Materials
- Installation Trends
- Suppliers
- Bathrooms
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Products
- Materials
- Installation Trends
- Suppliers
12. Retail Home Organization Sales Trends
- Retail Sales vs. Manufacturers' Sales
- Retail Sales by Product
- Retail Sales by Room
- Retail Sales by Channel
- Consumer Insights by Retail Channel
- Mass Merchant & Discount Stores
- Home Centers & Hardware Stores
- Specialty Channel
- Other Outlets
- Leading Retailers
- Walmart
- Amazon
- The Home Depot
- IKEA
- Target
- Lowe's
- The Container Store
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Wayfair
- Houzz
13. Suppliers & Market Share
- Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Private Label
- Distribution
- Marketing
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Houzz
- IKEA
- Lowe's
- Target
- The Container Store
- The Home Depot
- Walmart
- Wayfair
