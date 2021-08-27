NorthWest Copper Announces Results of 2021 AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held August 26, 2021.



Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company. At the AGM all incumbent directors, Mark O’Dea, David W. Moore, Sean Tetzlaff, Lewis V. Lawrick, Teodora Dechev and Richard Bailes, were re-elected to the Board, and Peter Bell, NorthWest’s President and CEO, was elected to the Board.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) re-appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) re-approving the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

A total of 24,182,831 common shares were voted, representing 19.07% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

The Company would also like to announce that Mark O’Dea is moving from Executive Chairman of the Board to non-executive Chairman of the Board.

