Global Industrial Enzymes Markets Report 2021-2026 - New Application Areas / Growing Environmental Concerns / Increasing Energy Demands / Rising Cost of Fossil Fuel

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Enzymes in Industrial Applications 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for enzymes in industrial applications should grow from $6.4 billion in 2021 to $8.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The global market's growth is driven by increasing importance of industrial enzymes due to new application areas, increasing demand for food due to growing populations, increasing energy demands due to rising energy consumption and the rising cost of fossil fuels.

Enzymes are an integral part of various industries: food, textile, leather, detergent, animal feed and biofuel. Innovation in industrial enzyme applications has revolutionized the biotech industry and provides an opportunity to reduce pollution and manufacturing costs. Enzyme technology refers to the use of isolated and purified enzymes (catalysts) in various industrial processes. Enzymatic processes are rapidly becoming better financial and ecological alternatives to chemical processes due to the cost-effective, biodegradable nature of enzymes.

Enzymes are complex protein molecules produced by living organisms. Enzyme use in daily routines dates to ancient times when yeast or other microorganisms were used to make bread and wine. Today, protein engineering, an example of biotechnological advancement, allows for more efficient use of raw materials and energy by enabling more efficient processes. Enzymes can be designed to be active at high or low temperatures, or in very alkaline or acidic conditions. Biotechnological advancements have led to the replacement of harsh chemicals with biodegradable enzymes in various industrial processes. Enzymes speed up reactions without being destroyed.

Enzymes possess several benefits and cause few environmental pollution problems. For example, enzymes can reduce the use of sulfides in tanneries. Enzymes can replace pumice stone for stonewashing jeans and can replace acids in the starch-processing industry.

Enzymes can also replace oxidizing agents in fabric de-sizing, reduce animal waste by enabling complete digestion of animal feed and reduce the use of surfactant in detergents. Enzyme-based processes are gradually replacing chemical processes in many areas of industry. Higher product quality, lower manufacturing cost, less waste and reduced energy consumption are some advantages of enzymes.

Some key factors responsible for the growth of the enzyme market include new enzyme technologies, surging demand from the food industry and from producers of animal feed and increased need for more renewable sources of energy, like cellulosic bioethanol."

The Report Includes:

27 data tables and 48 additional tables

An updated review of the global markets for enzymes in industrial applications within the biotech industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of the potential market size and revenue sales forecast of global enzyme applications market, and corresponding market share analysis by type of enzyme, application and region

A comprehensive analysis of the enzymes industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

Country-level market value analysis for various segments of the enzymes in industrial applications market covering nations, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and India etc.

Discussion of the key market dynamics, new technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and increasing R&D activities in the global market for industrial enzymes

Impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy as well as against the overall MedTech industry

Highlights of major growth strategies adopted by leading players in the market for industrial enzymes, their competitive benchmarking and company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants including BASF Corp., DSM, DuPont, Novozymes A/S, and Sunson Industry Group

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

New Application Areas

Growing Populations

Increasing Energy Demands

Rising Cost of Fossil Fuel

Market Restraints

Complex Enzyme Production

Market Opportunities

Textile and Detergent Industries

Growing Environmental Concerns

Innovations in Manufacturing

Advantageous Profile of Enzymes

Market Challenges

Stringent International Laws

Regulatory Aspects of Industrial Enzymes

Comparative Analysis of Enzyme Regulations

Identity of an Enzyme

Enzymatic Regulation in Canada

Enzymes in the Context of Food Regulation

Harmonized Regulation in the EU

JECFA Guidelines

Perspectives from the Industry

Regulation of Food Enzymes in the U.S.

Regulation for Animal Feed Enzymes

Enzymes in Cosmetics

Comparison of Regulatory Practices

Parameters for Enzyme Identification

Genetically Modified Microbes

Production Requirements for Industrial Enzymes

Generally Recognized at Safe (GRAS) Notices

Company Profiles

AB Enzymes Gmbh.

Adisseo France Sas

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Amano Enzyme Inc

Amicogen Inc.

AUM Enzymes

BASF Corp.

Biocatalysts Ltd.

CHR. Hansen

Direvo Industrial Biotechnology Gmbh

Dsm

Dupont

Dyadic International

Enzymicals Ag

Genofocus Inc.

Maps Enzymes Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Specialty Enzymes And Biotechnologies Co.

Sunson Industry Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d54qy