World Leasing Yearbook 2021 - Create Business Opportunities with 4,000 Global Contacts

The World Leasing Yearbook is the only guide which covers all the world's leasing and asset financing markets in one single volume. Available in digital and hardback formats, it is truly unique in its field and an indispensable resource.
The new 42nd edition features over 50 country reviews written by the top industry players in the markets and covers all leasing sectors with core data for each country with analysis and projections.
Covering 364 pages it is the essential guide to current opportunities in international leasing and asset finance and provides valuable reference data for all players in the field.
The new 2021 edition includes the new Global Leasing Report which includes unique data on market volume and growth by region, including a ranking and analysis of the top 50 leasing markets by size. Features data from 1999 to date. The complete Global Leasing Report which features 12 graphs and tables is ONLY available and exclusive to the World Leasing Yearbook.
The accompanying World Leasing Database, which gives direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts from all sectors of the industry, is supplied on disc making the data easily searchable and downloadable. The Database is totally unique to the World Leasing Yearbook and is an invaluable networking tool for all market professionals.
The 2021 edition provides 364 pages of unrivalled and valuable reference data:
- The Global Leasing Report features unique data on international leasing volume and growth by region. A ranking of the top 50 leasing markets, global leasing data from 1999 to date, market penetration levels, GDP penetration ratios and market volumes and shares for all 50 countries.
- Features over 240 tables and graphs containing essential statistical data in one volume.
- A special report on how the Covid-19 crisis has helped accelerate the pace of digitalisation impacting the asset finance & auto leasing markets.
- A full report on leasing technology for a post-pandemic marketplace.
- Straight-through processing and cloud solutions.
- Special reports on the impact of Covid-19 on the leasing industry; aircraft leasing; the Cape Town Convention and the MAC Protocol and Industry 4.0.
- New country reports for the 2021 edition include Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kenya, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.
- Comprehensive analysis of the European leasing market is provided by Leaseurope, with core data including 10 tables and charts providing leasing volumes, penetration and growth rates by client and asset type.
- A study of leasing in Latin America is provided by the Alta Group from its AltaLAR 100 Report, providing in-depth information on leasing portfolio size and growth by country in the region and including a run down on the 100 largest leasing companies in Latin America.
- Product reviews from over 35 leasing and asset finance software providers.
- The unique World Leasing Database giving you direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in over 100 countries in the asset finance and leasing industry. Including: general leasing companies, specialist leasing companies, captives, investment bankers, consultants, brokers, lawyers and accountants.
Benefits:
- Update your knowledge base
- Find out which markets have the greatest market potential
- Network with key global players
- Expand your knowledge and understanding of key strategic issues
- Gain international insight
- Understand the dynamics of your market through trend reports
- Create business opportunities with 4,000 global contacts
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- A decade of growth and resilience in the global leasing industry
- The leasing market is changing as the economy is changing
- A look at the European leasing market in 2019 and beyond
- Latin American leasing 2019-20: Diverse landscape before the pandemic
- How will Covid-19 impact the present and future of the leasing industry?
- Industry 4.0: Impact on automotive manufacturing and OEMs
- Aircraft leasing: A solution for the recovery of the global aviation industry
- Cape Town Convention: MAC Protocol - summary and latest developments
- Cyber-insurance solutions for the leasing markets
- Leasing in Africa: Professional action 2017-20
2. Information technology review
- Emerging trends in leasing technology for a post-pandemic marketplace:
- Solution providers weigh in
- Leading in the NEXT normal
- Retooling auto and equipment finance
- The tech check: A new era of adaptive technology in asset finance
- Mapping the customer journey through automation
- Understanding economic adversities: The automotive industry
- Re-modelling the leasing industry: New trends, threats and possibilities
- The acceleration of auto leasing in a post-pandemic marketplace
- STP: The catalyst for quick and easy asset finance
3. Leasing software reviews
- Leasing software in Europe
- Leasing software in the US
- Leasing software in Asia-Pacific
4. International leasing associations
