North American Wheel Hubs and Bearings Replacement Aftermarkets 2021-2026 - Enhanced Wheel Diagnosis Technologies Influencing the Industry

This research service analyzes the volume and value of class 1-3 vehicle hubs and bearings aftermarket in the United States and Canada. It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants for wheel hub assemblies and for bearing units. The base year for this analysis is 2019, and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2026.

The overall aftermarket is broadly classified into wheel hub assemblies and bearing sets for class 1-3 vehicles. The demand for wheel hub assemblies and bearings aftermarket is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.0% CAGR until 2026. Unit shipment is driven by the increase in vehicles in operation (VIO) and the incremental miles traveled by vehicles. Owing to the increase in average price per unit, revenue is expected to grow at a faster rate than unit shipment.

The market for class 1-3 wheel hubs and bearings is primarily dominated by hub assembly unit shipment and revenue. Hub assemblies held a revenue share of approximately 87% in 2019. Though COVID-19 affected revenue in 2019, growth is expected to become steady by the end of 2021.OES, warehouse distributors, and retailers are the key channel stakeholder that together held a revenue share of 97% across product segments.

The uptake of third-generation wheel hub assemblies in VIO is adding additional integrated vehicle speed sensors/ABS sensors, which will increase the average manufacturing-level prices of class 1-3 wheel hub assemblies and bearings sets. The penetration of low frictional torque (LFT) bearings in new-generation bearings will increase the product life of wheel hubs and bearings.

The top 3 participants in the starters and alternators aftermarket held a revenue share of 52%-55% in 2019. DRIV Inc., The Timken Company, Dorman, Fenner Drives, AcDelco, SKF, and Schaeffler are the major players in the class 1-3 wheel hubs and bearings aftermarket in the United States and Canada.

