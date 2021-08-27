Arizona Becomes 44th State Launch for DraftKings Daily Fantasy as National Expansion Continues

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced its daily fantasy sports product is set to go live in Arizona on Saturday, August 28, pending regulatory approval, which would make Arizona the 44th state to offer DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports. DraftKings offers several contests for professional, collegiate and international leagues and supports the broadest selection of sports categories in the industry including popular NFL, NBA and MLB contests and other fan favorites that Arizona customers, 21 and over, will be able to experience for the first time ever.



“There is no better time of the year to launch our leading daily fantasy sports app than ahead of the NFL season,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “We’re excited for the opportunity to provide Arizona sports fans with the thrill of having some skin-in-the-game as we head into what we expect to be the busiest time of the year for our company.”

Daily Fantasy Sports require contest participants to draft a team across multiple games by selecting players by position listed in the available Player Pool while remaining under the designated salary cap.

Additionally, as part of DraftKings’ ongoing commitment to environmental initiatives and in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation, this weekend DraftKings is hosting an earth-themed $500 free-to-play pool open to all Arizona customers, to support DraftKings’ goal of planting 1 million trees by Earth Day 2022. For every entry, one tree will be planted locally at Canyon de Chelly, an area greatly affected by degradation.

DraftKings offers customers multiple different fantasy game variants:

Showdown Contests – require players to draft a team from a single game, round or match all while staying under the designated salary cap. Showdown is particularly popular among fans for marquee events like the Super Bowl and World Series who tune in around the globe to watch the action unfold. For NFL and NBA contests, DraftKings also enables In-Game Showdown so fans can construct lineups for a portion of the game after it has begun.





Classic Contests – require participants to draft a team across multiple games by selecting players by position listed in the available Player Pool while remaining under the designated salary cap. Classic is a popular option for fans during regular season games.





DraftKings Leagues – the first ever offering where customers can create fully-customizable, private contests just for their friends or colleagues.





Best Ball with snake drafts – a game variant with streamlined drafts, enabling customers to lock in player selections at the start of the season. Utilizing the "snake draft" format, pick order is reversed for each individual round.



Arizona sports fans can get in on the action by visiting www.draftkings.com or downloading the DraftKings app via iOS or Android.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

