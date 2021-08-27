Worldwide Transportation Management System Industry to 2026 - Featuring BluJay Solutions, EFKON and Oracle Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transportation management systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A transportation management system (TMS) assists in planning, executing and optimizing the physical movement of goods. It is also used for managing international inbound and outbound shipments. It is a subset of the supply chain management (SCM) system, which helps an organization in managing day-to-day transportation activities, trade compliance information and documentation. It also aids in improving the shipping efficiency, reducing costs, gaining real-time supply chain visibility, ensuring timely delivery of goods, and enhancing customer satisfaction. As a result, TMS is widely utilized by manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers across various industries.
Rapid industrialization, growing population and rising traffic congestion across various cities are increasing the sales of TMS around the world. Additionally, the rising trend of online shopping and burgeoning e-commerce sector are further contributing to the escalating demand for these systems for maintaining shipping operations. Furthermore, improving bilateral economic relations between various countries are creating positive outlook opportunities for TMS providers to expand their consumer base. Apart from this, the integration of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled solutions aids in real-time monitoring of routes, reducing overall maintenance costs and minimizing the frequency of shipment delays, which in turn is expanding its application in various end use industries. In addition to this, continuous advancements in software as a service (SaaS)- and cloud-based solutions, along with the expansion of a multi-channel distribution system, are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global transportation management systems market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, transportation mode, offering, deployment type, and application.
Breakup by Transportation Mode:
- Railways
- Roadways
- Airways
- Waterways
Breakup by Offering:
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Application:
- Retail and E-commerce
- Manufacturing
- Logistics
- Government Organizations
- Healthcare
- Travel and Tourism
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3GTMS Inc., BluJay Solutions Ltd., CargoSmart Ltd., CTSI-Global, EFKON GmbH, Manhattan Associates Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., TMW Systems Inc., etc.
