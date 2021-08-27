The AGV and AMR Global Market is Expected to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AGV and AMR Market for Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Disinfection, Retail & Inventory Management, Security & Inspection, Agriculture, Hospital Assistance, Indoor & Outdoor Delivery, Tele-presence & Tele-operation, and Data Platforms & Remote Sensing - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mobile Robots (AGV and AMR Market) are enabling the optimization of space in warehouse facilities in logistics and manufacturing and can reduce the need for new and costly green field fulfillment and distribution centers. While new centers are still being built, they are being built with robots and other automation in mind. Even these robotic systems are flexible and can be added or removed as per the requirement. But we are witnessing new applications of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) apart from logistics and manufacturing due to advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision, manipulation capabilities for automatic picking and placing, and robotic mechanics.
As per this latest market research study, AGV and AMR Market is expected to reach $13.2 Billion by 2026 with a growth rate of around ~35%. Both AGVs and AMRs collectively are going to cross the installed base of 1.5 Million in next 5 years to make the mobile robots a new normal in our day-to-day operational activities.
This post-pandemic AGV and AMR business research is first and exclusive market study covering new emerging applications like Healthcare, Disinfection, Retail and Inventory Management, Security and Inspection, Agriculture, Hospital Assistance, Indoor and Outdoor Delivery, Cleaning, Tele-presence and Tele-operation, and Data Platforms & Remote Sensing apart from old revenue sources like Logistics and Manufacturing. AGV and AMR market study is having a market analysis of more than 500 players (part of our exclusive AGV/AMR Market Map), Key Navigation Technologies, Major Form factors & Functions, Targeted Industry Verticals and applications and 15+ geographical countries/regions. Analysis is validated through 50+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators, robot manufacturers, and end-user industry verticals. Apart this, study also focused on different components and integral parts of AGV/AMR like Motion Control, Batteries & Chargers, Cameras / Vision Sensor, LiDAR, Sensor Fusion, QR Code and Wireless Communication. Market size and forecast database is also available in excel format to analyse and strategize further. It is a best reference to analyse the market attractiveness, to identify the partner, customer or supplier, to check the competitive landscape, to benchmark the new technologies and to select the right geography & industry vertical for your products and services. Voice and opinion of end-users have been taken as the key parameter for this market forecast.
Top Factors & Challenges
- Automation is the key focus in manufacturing and logistics sector as a part of Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain 4.0 initiatives for continuous growth and sustainability. Robotics is an important aspect of this automation.
- Growth in e-commerce is the main driver for AGV/AMR demand in warehouse automation. Global e-Commerce sales have grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last decade, reaching ~$3.5 trillion worldwide in 2019, and expected to grow to ~$7.5 trillion by 2026. The share of online retail sales has gone from ~2% of total to ~13%, and is further expected to reach ~22% by 2026.
- High personnel costs and wage rates are especially high in the developed countries. Annual costs for a forklift operator can run up to $50,000. If a forklift has to be operated around the clock, then at least 3-4 drivers are needed. Adding the invest costs of $10,000 for a forklift truck to the personnel costs, the annual costs for one forklift come to over $200,000.
- Artificial Intelligence and Deep learning are also at a tipping point and are already disrupting multiple industries and will definitely impact the way warehouses are operated currently. In 2017, RightHand Robotics unveiled a solution called RightPick that can pick items at a rate of 500 to 600 per hour, at par with a human worker. Machine learning and artificial intelligence will impact logistics automation well beyond machine vision's benefits to picking technology, by greatly enhancing the flexibility and ease-of-use of a wide range of automated systems.
- RaaS and different leasing options are reducing upfront investment as end-users are not having enough CapEx for pilot runs to validate the RoI. Now there are the options like Pay Per Pick, Pay Per Mile, Pay Per Peak Day etc. to balance your OpEx and RaaS cost.
- Safety Challenge - The evolution of AGV/AMRs over the last 15 years has created a broad range of machines and markets. Everything from AGV/AMRs in the warehouse to the home. One of the key chasms in the world of AGV/AMRs is the safety requirement differences between "service" AGV/AMRs and "industrial" AGV/AMRs. While the intent is that no AGV/AMR harm a human, service robots operate in the realm of the human beings. Working environments for service robots might include operation in a grocery store, a retail store, a mall, a hospital, on the sidewalk or in the home.
Key Questions to be answered through this study
- What are the major trends and drivers impacting AGV/AMR Market?
- What is the revenue outlook (TAM) and forecast till 2026 for AGV/AMR Market by top segments such as Navigation Technologies, Industry Verticals and Applications, Form Factor & Functions, and Countries?
- What are the key investments, partnerships and M&A in AGV/AMR space?
- How AMR market is expanding in other applications beyond logistics & manufacturing and is penetrating into existing AGV market space?
- What is the competitive landscape of AGV and AMR Market?
- What are the strategic imperative and calls to action that will define growth and success within AGV/AMR by 2026?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Technology Types
- Forklift AGV
- Pallet AGV
- Tugger/Towing AGV
- Single piece AGV
- Assembly Line AGV
- Heavy Load AGV
- Mini-AGV
- Outdoor AGV
4 AGV/AMR Business Model
- System Integration Business Model
- MRO services
- Direct sales / OEM
- Robots as a Service (RaaS)
- Warehouse Robots
- Delivery Robots
- Security Robots
- Cleaning Robots
5 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Form Factor (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2026
- Deck-load
- Tugger-Pull
- Automated Forklift
6 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Navigation Technology (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2026
- Tape/Wire/Magnet
- Reflector (2D/3D Laser)
- QR/2D Codes
- LIDAR
- Camera/Vision Sensor
- Sensor Fusion
7 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Function (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2026
- Conveying (<500kg)
- Conveying (>=500kg)
- Single Piece Conveying
- Towing
- Pallet Moving
8 Market Size of AGV /AMR by End-use Industry (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2026
- Manufacturing
- Automotive and Auto Components
- Paper Manufacturing and Processing
- Electronics
- Food and Beverage
- Steel
- Logistics
- Outdoor and Shipping
- Healthcare
- Clinic Logistics
- Pharmaceutical
- Specialty
- Disinfection
- Cleaning
- Tele-presence and Tele-operation
- Security & Inspection
- Agriculture
- Retail & Inventory Management
- Hospital Support
- Indoor Delivery
- Outdoor Delivery
- Data Platforms and Remote Sensing
9 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Geography (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2026
10 AGV/AMR Components & Functions
- Navigation
- Tape and Magnetic Sensors
- 2D/3D Laser Based
- Vision sensors
- LiDAR
- Sensor Fusion
- Safety
- Laws, Policies and Regulations
- Need for new Safety Standards
- Upcoming standards
- Responsibility for ensuring Workplace Safety
- Motion Control
- Batteries and Chargers
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Capacitors
- Fuel Cells
- Charging Stations
- Wireless Communication
- Limitations of existing 802.11 technologies
- Addressing Challenges with 5G Cellular
- Software and Control
- Vehicle Guidance Control
- Function Blocks
- AGV Working Environment
- System-Specifec Interfaces
- 9 AGV/AMR Competitive landscape
- Key Players
- Innovative Start-Ups
- Competitive Situation & Trends
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- New Product Developments
- Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
- Major Players by HQ location
11 Company Profiles
- AGV & AMR
- Geek+
- Quicktron (Flashhold)
- ForwardX Robotics
- GreyOrange
- HikRobot (HikVision)
- Mobile Industrial Robots - MiR (Teradyne)
- inVia Robotics
- River Systems - 6RS (Shopify)
- Fetch Robotics
- JATEN
- IAM Robotics
- Locus Robotics
- Vecna Robotics
- Waypoint Robotics
- Tompkins Robotics
- Scallog
- OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)
- GIDEON Brothers
- Magazino GmbH
- NextShift Robotics
- AutoGuide Mobile Robots (Teradyne)
- EiraTech Robotics
- Aethon (ST Engineering)
- BLEUM
- HAI Robotics
- Bionic HIVE
- Oppent
- PAL Robotics
- Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International)
- GUOZI Robotics
- CAJA Robotics
- Omron (Adept Technology)
- Guidance Automation (Matthews International)
- Syrius Robotics
- MALU Innovation
- Eurotec (Lowpad)
- DS Automation
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla)
- NeoBotix
- John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation)
- Transbotics (Scott Group)
- CSG Huaxiao
- EK Automation
- OCEANEERING
- Wellwit Robotics
- Logistic-Jet
- SEEGRID
- BALYO
- Mushiny
- Tunkers Maschinenbau GmbH
- CPM - Durr Group
- FLexQube
- Idealworks GmbH
- System Integrators (SI)
- Daifuku
- Dematic (KION Group)
- SSI-Schaefer
- Vanderlande (Toyota Advanced Logistics)
- Swisslog (KUKA)
- Knapp
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- Elettric 80
- Beumer Group
- Witron Logistik + Informatik
- TGW Logistics
- Grenzebach GmbH
- FIVES Group
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Bastian Solutions (Toyota Advanced Logistics)
- Material Handling System (MHS)
- Jungheinrich AG
- LODIGE Industries
- ViaStore Systems
- Interlake Macalux
- Kardex
- AutoStore
- DMW&H
- Westfalia
- Dambach AG
- PSB intralogistics GmbH
- SIASUN Robot Automation Co., Ltd.
- SAVOYE
- OPEX Corporation
- System Logistics (Krones Group)
- GUDEL
- Autonomy Service Providers (ASP)
- Brain Corporation
- Bluebotics
- KOLLMORGEN
- Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI)
- MOVEL AI
- MOV AI
- FREEDOM ROBOTICS
- ROBOMINDS
- PERCEPTIN
- ROMB Technologies
- Machine Vision & Imaging
- Basler AG
- Keyence
- Omron Microscan
- Cognex
- Disinfection Robots
- UVD Robotics
- Sarcos Robotics
- Techmetics Robotics
- Wellwit Disinfection Robotics
- Retail & Inventory Management Robots
- Bossa Nova Robotics
- Simbe Robotics
- Badger Technologies
- Lowe's - LoweBot (Powered by Fellow AI)
- Indoor Delivery Robots
- Bear Robotics
- Keenon Robotics
- Savioke Inc.
- Rice Robotics
- Security and Inspection Robots
- Cobalt Robotics
- Knightscope Robotics
- OTSAW Digital
- SMP Robotics
- Tele-operated / Telepresence Robots
- Diligent Robotics
- Ohmni Labs
- AVA Robotics
- GoBe Robotics
- Cleaning Robots
- Softbank Robotics
- Avidbots
- Gaussian Robotics
- LionsBot
- Hospital Support Robots
- Revotonix L.L.C
- Jetbrain
- Agriculture Robots
- Bogaerts
- Harvest Automation
- Delivery Robots (Last Mile Delivery Robots)
- STARSHIP
- NURO AI
- Tele Retail
- Kiwibot
- Robby Technologies
- Battery & Chargers
- LG Chem (LG Energy Solutions)
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- East Penn Manufacturing
- EnerSys
- Motion Control
- Advance Motion Control
- Kollmorgen
- Energid (Teradyne)
- Harmonic Drive System
- Piece Picking Robots
- Berkshire Grey
- Righthand Robotics
- KINDRED
- OSARO
- Plus One Robotics
- Warehouse Management System (WMS)
- BLUE YONDER (JDA)
- Infor
- Oracle
- SAP
- Manhattan Associates
- HighJump (Korber AG)
- Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)
- Zebra Technologies
- Honeywell AIDC
- Data Logic
- SATO
- SICK AG
