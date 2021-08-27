The AGV and AMR Global Market is Expected to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AGV and AMR Market for Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Disinfection, Retail & Inventory Management, Security & Inspection, Agriculture, Hospital Assistance, Indoor & Outdoor Delivery, Tele-presence & Tele-operation, and Data Platforms & Remote Sensing - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile Robots (AGV and AMR Market) are enabling the optimization of space in warehouse facilities in logistics and manufacturing and can reduce the need for new and costly green field fulfillment and distribution centers. While new centers are still being built, they are being built with robots and other automation in mind. Even these robotic systems are flexible and can be added or removed as per the requirement. But we are witnessing new applications of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) apart from logistics and manufacturing due to advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision, manipulation capabilities for automatic picking and placing, and robotic mechanics.

As per this latest market research study, AGV and AMR Market is expected to reach $13.2 Billion by 2026 with a growth rate of around ~35%. Both AGVs and AMRs collectively are going to cross the installed base of 1.5 Million in next 5 years to make the mobile robots a new normal in our day-to-day operational activities.

This post-pandemic AGV and AMR business research is first and exclusive market study covering new emerging applications like Healthcare, Disinfection, Retail and Inventory Management, Security and Inspection, Agriculture, Hospital Assistance, Indoor and Outdoor Delivery, Cleaning, Tele-presence and Tele-operation, and Data Platforms & Remote Sensing apart from old revenue sources like Logistics and Manufacturing. AGV and AMR market study is having a market analysis of more than 500 players (part of our exclusive AGV/AMR Market Map), Key Navigation Technologies, Major Form factors & Functions, Targeted Industry Verticals and applications and 15+ geographical countries/regions. Analysis is validated through 50+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators, robot manufacturers, and end-user industry verticals. Apart this, study also focused on different components and integral parts of AGV/AMR like Motion Control, Batteries & Chargers, Cameras / Vision Sensor, LiDAR, Sensor Fusion, QR Code and Wireless Communication. Market size and forecast database is also available in excel format to analyse and strategize further. It is a best reference to analyse the market attractiveness, to identify the partner, customer or supplier, to check the competitive landscape, to benchmark the new technologies and to select the right geography & industry vertical for your products and services. Voice and opinion of end-users have been taken as the key parameter for this market forecast.

Top Factors & Challenges

Automation is the key focus in manufacturing and logistics sector as a part of Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain 4.0 initiatives for continuous growth and sustainability. Robotics is an important aspect of this automation.

Growth in e-commerce is the main driver for AGV/AMR demand in warehouse automation. Global e-Commerce sales have grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last decade, reaching ~$3.5 trillion worldwide in 2019, and expected to grow to ~$7.5 trillion by 2026. The share of online retail sales has gone from ~2% of total to ~13%, and is further expected to reach ~22% by 2026.

High personnel costs and wage rates are especially high in the developed countries. Annual costs for a forklift operator can run up to $50,000. If a forklift has to be operated around the clock, then at least 3-4 drivers are needed. Adding the invest costs of $10,000 for a forklift truck to the personnel costs, the annual costs for one forklift come to over $200,000.

Artificial Intelligence and Deep learning are also at a tipping point and are already disrupting multiple industries and will definitely impact the way warehouses are operated currently. In 2017, RightHand Robotics unveiled a solution called RightPick that can pick items at a rate of 500 to 600 per hour, at par with a human worker. Machine learning and artificial intelligence will impact logistics automation well beyond machine vision's benefits to picking technology, by greatly enhancing the flexibility and ease-of-use of a wide range of automated systems.

RaaS and different leasing options are reducing upfront investment as end-users are not having enough CapEx for pilot runs to validate the RoI. Now there are the options like Pay Per Pick, Pay Per Mile, Pay Per Peak Day etc. to balance your OpEx and RaaS cost.

Safety Challenge - The evolution of AGV/AMRs over the last 15 years has created a broad range of machines and markets. Everything from AGV/AMRs in the warehouse to the home. One of the key chasms in the world of AGV/AMRs is the safety requirement differences between "service" AGV/AMRs and "industrial" AGV/AMRs. While the intent is that no AGV/AMR harm a human, service robots operate in the realm of the human beings. Working environments for service robots might include operation in a grocery store, a retail store, a mall, a hospital, on the sidewalk or in the home.

Key Questions to be answered through this study

What are the major trends and drivers impacting AGV/AMR Market?

What is the revenue outlook (TAM) and forecast till 2026 for AGV/AMR Market by top segments such as Navigation Technologies, Industry Verticals and Applications, Form Factor & Functions, and Countries?

What are the key investments, partnerships and M&A in AGV/AMR space?

How AMR market is expanding in other applications beyond logistics & manufacturing and is penetrating into existing AGV market space?

What is the competitive landscape of AGV and AMR Market?

What are the strategic imperative and calls to action that will define growth and success within AGV/AMR by 2026?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Technology Types

Forklift AGV

Pallet AGV

Tugger/Towing AGV

Single piece AGV

Assembly Line AGV

Heavy Load AGV

Mini-AGV

Outdoor AGV

4 AGV/AMR Business Model

System Integration Business Model

MRO services

Direct sales / OEM

Robots as a Service (RaaS)

Warehouse Robots

Delivery Robots

Security Robots

Cleaning Robots

5 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Form Factor (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2026

Deck-load

Tugger-Pull

Automated Forklift

6 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Navigation Technology (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2026

Tape/Wire/Magnet

Reflector (2D/3D Laser)

QR/2D Codes

LIDAR

Camera/Vision Sensor

Sensor Fusion

7 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Function (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2026

Conveying (<500kg)

Conveying (>=500kg)

Single Piece Conveying

Towing

Pallet Moving

8 Market Size of AGV /AMR by End-use Industry (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2026

Manufacturing

Automotive and Auto Components

Paper Manufacturing and Processing

Electronics

Food and Beverage

Steel

Logistics

Outdoor and Shipping

Healthcare

Clinic Logistics

Pharmaceutical

Specialty

Disinfection

Cleaning

Tele-presence and Tele-operation

Security & Inspection

Agriculture

Retail & Inventory Management

Hospital Support

Indoor Delivery

Outdoor Delivery

Data Platforms and Remote Sensing

9 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Geography (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2026

10 AGV/AMR Components & Functions

Navigation

Tape and Magnetic Sensors

2D/3D Laser Based

Vision sensors

LiDAR

Sensor Fusion

Safety

Laws, Policies and Regulations

Need for new Safety Standards

Upcoming standards

Responsibility for ensuring Workplace Safety

Motion Control

Batteries and Chargers

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Capacitors

Fuel Cells

Charging Stations

Wireless Communication

Limitations of existing 802.11 technologies

Addressing Challenges with 5G Cellular

Software and Control

Vehicle Guidance Control

Function Blocks

AGV Working Environment

System-Specifec Interfaces

9 AGV/AMR Competitive landscape

Key Players

Innovative Start-Ups

Competitive Situation & Trends

Mergers & Acquisitions

New Product Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

Major Players by HQ location

11 Company Profiles

AGV & AMR

Geek+

Quicktron (Flashhold)

ForwardX Robotics

GreyOrange

HikRobot (HikVision)

Mobile Industrial Robots - MiR (Teradyne)

inVia Robotics

River Systems - 6RS (Shopify)

Fetch Robotics

JATEN

IAM Robotics

Locus Robotics

Vecna Robotics

Waypoint Robotics

Tompkins Robotics

Scallog

OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)

GIDEON Brothers

Magazino GmbH

NextShift Robotics

AutoGuide Mobile Robots (Teradyne)

EiraTech Robotics

Aethon (ST Engineering)

BLEUM

HAI Robotics

Bionic HIVE

Oppent

PAL Robotics

Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International)

GUOZI Robotics

CAJA Robotics

Omron (Adept Technology)

Guidance Automation (Matthews International)

Syrius Robotics

MALU Innovation

Eurotec (Lowpad)

DS Automation

Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla)

NeoBotix

John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation)

Transbotics (Scott Group)

CSG Huaxiao

EK Automation

OCEANEERING

Wellwit Robotics

Logistic-Jet

SEEGRID

BALYO

Mushiny

Tunkers Maschinenbau GmbH

CPM - Durr Group

FLexQube

Idealworks GmbH

System Integrators (SI)

Daifuku

Dematic (KION Group)

SSI-Schaefer

Vanderlande (Toyota Advanced Logistics)

Swisslog (KUKA)

Knapp

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Elettric 80

Beumer Group

Witron Logistik + Informatik

TGW Logistics

Grenzebach GmbH

FIVES Group

Honeywell Intelligrated

Bastian Solutions (Toyota Advanced Logistics)

Material Handling System (MHS)

Jungheinrich AG

LODIGE Industries

ViaStore Systems

Interlake Macalux

Kardex

AutoStore

DMW&H

Westfalia

Dambach AG

PSB intralogistics GmbH

SIASUN Robot Automation Co., Ltd.

SAVOYE

OPEX Corporation

System Logistics (Krones Group)

GUDEL

Autonomy Service Providers (ASP)

Brain Corporation

Bluebotics

KOLLMORGEN

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI)

MOVEL AI

MOV AI

FREEDOM ROBOTICS

ROBOMINDS

PERCEPTIN

ROMB Technologies

Machine Vision & Imaging

Basler AG

Keyence

Omron Microscan

Cognex

Disinfection Robots

UVD Robotics

Sarcos Robotics

Techmetics Robotics

Wellwit Disinfection Robotics

Retail & Inventory Management Robots

Bossa Nova Robotics

Simbe Robotics

Badger Technologies

Lowe's - LoweBot (Powered by Fellow AI)

Indoor Delivery Robots

Bear Robotics

Keenon Robotics

Savioke Inc.

Rice Robotics

Security and Inspection Robots

Cobalt Robotics

Knightscope Robotics

OTSAW Digital

SMP Robotics

Tele-operated / Telepresence Robots

Diligent Robotics

Ohmni Labs

AVA Robotics

GoBe Robotics

Cleaning Robots

Softbank Robotics

Avidbots

Gaussian Robotics

LionsBot

Hospital Support Robots

Revotonix L.L.C

Jetbrain

Agriculture Robots

Bogaerts

Harvest Automation

Delivery Robots (Last Mile Delivery Robots)

STARSHIP

NURO AI

Tele Retail

Kiwibot

Robby Technologies

Battery & Chargers

LG Chem (LG Energy Solutions)

Crown Equipment Corporation

East Penn Manufacturing

EnerSys

Motion Control

Advance Motion Control

Kollmorgen

Energid (Teradyne)

Harmonic Drive System

Piece Picking Robots

Berkshire Grey

Righthand Robotics

KINDRED

OSARO

Plus One Robotics

Warehouse Management System (WMS)

BLUE YONDER (JDA)

Infor

Oracle

SAP

Manhattan Associates

HighJump (Korber AG)

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)

Zebra Technologies

Honeywell AIDC

Data Logic

SATO

SICK AG

