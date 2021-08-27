Outlook on the Inertial Navigation System Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, Grade, Component, Application and Region

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inertial navigation system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An Inertial Navigation System (INS) is a navigation system that calculates velocity, gravitational force and directional orientation of a moving object. It is a computer-based mechanism that primarily includes motion sensors, accelerometers and gyroscopes. The gyroscope measures the angular velocity of an object such as drones, ships and aircraft using sensors, whereas the accelerometer measures the degree of change in their speed. Based on these derivations, the object's direction and relative position are estimated. The INS finds extensive applicability in the production of guided military weapons and commercially produced games, cameras, computers and medical appliances.



The growing demand for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) is the key factor driving the growth of the market. UUVs are extensively used in oil and gas explorations, scientific research and defense weaponry that require high precision to function. In the defense sector, they are used for deactivating underwater mines, counterattacking, port security and hull inspection. In scientific research, underwater drones assist in oceanographic studies for the mapping of the ocean bed. Furthermore, with the rising oil consumption across the globe, UUVs are increasingly being used for oil rig constructions, pipeline inspections, and maintenance activities, thereby fueling the demand for the product.

Additionally, the thriving aerospace sector is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Advancements in space research and increasing satellite launches have enhanced the utilization of these navigation systems that are necessary to measure the velocity and altitude of an object accurately. Moreover, various technological advancements such as the introduction of light-powered and compact-sized navigation systems, which utilize ring laser gyro (RLG) and fiber optic gyro (FOG), are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global inertial navigation system market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Technology:

Mechanical Gyros

Ring Laser Gyros

Fiber Optics Gyros

MEMS

Others

Market Breakup by Grade:

Marine Grade

Navigation Grade

Tactical Grade

Space Grade

Commercial Grade

Market Breakup by Component:

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Algorithms and Processors

Wireless Systems

Market Breakup by Application:

Aircraft

Missiles

Space Launch Vehicles

Marine

Military Armored Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Vectornav Technologies LLC, Lord Microstrain, Safran Electronics & Defense , Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Gladiator Technologies Inc, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global inertial navigation system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global inertial navigation system industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global inertial navigation system market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global inertial navigation system industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global inertial navigation system industry?

What is the structure of the global inertial navigation system industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global inertial navigation system industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Inertial Navigation System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Grade

5.6 Market Breakup by Component

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Mechanical Gyros

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ring Laser Gyros

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Fiber Optics Gyros

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 MEMS

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Grade

7.1 Marine Grade

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Navigation Grade

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Tactical Grade

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Space Grade

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Commercial Grade

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Accelerometers

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Gyroscopes

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Algorithms and Processors

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Wireless Systems

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Aircraft

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Missiles

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Space Launch Vehicles

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Marine

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Military Armored Vehicles

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Unmanned Marine Vehicles

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Honeywell International Inc.

15.3.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

15.3.3 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

15.3.4 Vectornav Technologies LLC

15.3.5 Lord Microstrain

15.3.6 Safran Electronics & Defense

15.3.7 Thales Group

15.3.8 The Raytheon Company

15.3.9 General Electric Company

15.3.10 Rockwell Collins Inc.

15.3.11 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

15.3.12 Gladiator Technologies Inc

