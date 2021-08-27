Congruent Labs Announces Partnership with Ferrum Network for the Signata Token Project

Canberra, Australia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Signata cryptocurrency token project (Ticker: $SATA) has announced its partnership with Ferrum Network to deliver more capabilities for project governance with staking services.







Congruent Labs, an Australian cybersecurity company that developed the Signata token project, will implement new staking capabilities to the Signata token, giving token holders the ability to obtain new governance rights for the project’s transition to fully decentralized governance.

“This is an exciting time for the Signata project,” said Timothy Quinn, Co-Founder of Congruent Labs. “We’re keen to make the transition to decentralized governance happen as quickly as possible, and Ferrum Network is clear to us as the perfect partner to deliver on the technology we need to make this happen. This ties in perfectly with our company’s mission to deliver secure, decentralized, and self-sovereign identity to the world.”

Recently, the Signata token project announced innovative plans to decentralize its token governance model using Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), positioning itself as a market leader in being the first project to see the value of NFT technology for issuing and handling voting rights for projects.

Congruent Labs is an Australian-based cybersecurity company founded in 2017 that is building the Signata token project to enable everyone to use YubiKeys with Open Source software for their identity and wallet management. Congruent Labs has also developed the mFACTA product for the issuance of PIV YubiKeys to business and government, and provides technical expertise and consultation to the Australian Federal Government.

Ferrum Network is a deflationary cross-chain Blockchain as a Service DeFi company that specializes in adding token utility and advisory services to projects across the crypto space. Ferrum builds white-label blockchain solutions that power Startups and established organizations, enabling them to get their product to market faster. Become Cross-Chain Compatible Today.

