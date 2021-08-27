Wall Street Rides FAR to Ring NYSE Closing Bell on August 30, 2021

New York, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Rides FAR (For Autism Research), the annual charity cycling and walking event benefiting the Autism Science Foundation (ASF), today announced that it will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Closing Bell® on August 30, 2021. The event, which was co-founded seven years ago by Bryan and Melissa Harkins, has raised over $2 million to date for ASF, each year attracting some of the most prominent firms on Wall Street and beyond to participate.

“We are thrilled to once again return to the floor of the iconic NYSE to promote the Ride and champion the critical mission of the Autism Science Foundation,” said Bryan Harkins, who is President of BIDS Trading and EVP, Cboe Global Markets. “What makes this event so unique and powerful is the incredible sense of community that is displayed by firms across the industry, many of which are fierce rivals during the day, coming together to support this incredible cause. In standing together with our sponsors on the podium, that sense of community is heightened, and we are indebted to them for their unwavering support.”

“ASF is incredibly grateful to the NYSE for giving Wall Street Rides FAR the opportunity to ring the bell, and to the Wall Street community, which has been so supportive of our organization,” said Alison Singer, President and Co-Founder of ASF. “The funding from Wall Street Rides FAR has made a significant impact in the lives of people with autism spectrum disorder and their families, and we look forward to another successful ride in October.”

This year’s Wall Street Rides FAR (WSRF) will be held on October 2, 2021, once again at Saxon Woods Park in White Plains. The ride offers courses for participants of all abilities – family rides of 4 and 12 miles, longer rides of 20, 30 or 62 miles, and a 5K trail walk. Since the inaugural event in 2015, the Ride has grown rapidly in terms of participants, sponsors and industry reach, last year raising $435,000. WSRF will also feature two satellite rides for the first time, this year in Baltimore, Maryland and Toronto, Canada.

WSRF attracts many of the industry’s most prominent trading and financial services firms as participants, with companies including T. Rowe Price, Cboe, FTX, GTS, Paxos, XTX, Tower Research Capital and Trumid sponsoring (see the full list of sponsors here). Firms interested in joining the roster of sponsors can find more information here and individual riders interested in signing up may do so at https://wallstreetridesfar.org/register/.

All proceeds from WSRF go to the Autism Science Foundation, a nonprofit corporation that supports autism research by providing funding and other assistance to scientists and organizations conducting, facilitating, publicizing and disseminating autism research. The organization also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders – which today impacts 1 in 54 children – and the needs of individuals and families affected by them.

The Closing Bell will ring at 4:00 pm EDT and can be viewed live on the NYSE’s website. Photos and video of the bell ringing will be available via Facebook and Twitter @NYSE.