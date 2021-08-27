Warehouse Robotics Market is Expected to Reach USD 6,653.32 Billion by 2027 at 11.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Warehouse Robotics Market information by Type, Software, Function, End-User and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is expected to grow to reach USD 6,653.32 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Dominant Key Players on Warehouse Robotics Market Covered Are:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fanuc Corp. (Japan)

Kuka AG (Germany)

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan)

Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Bleum (U.S)

Fetch Robotics (U.S)

BlueBotics SA (Switzerland)

SSI Schafer (Germany)

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Dematic Corp. (U.S)

Vanderlande Industries Inc. (U.S)

Intelligent Robots Ltd (London)

Growing Need for Automation to Boost Market Growth

The burgeoning need for automation owing to penetration of automation technologies in warehouses will boost the market growth over the forecast period. In an automated warehouse, the robots move around the pellets, stock on delivery, and reduce manual labour considerably.

Increasing Trend of Online Shopping to offer Robust Opportunities

The rapid increase in customers buying online has led to the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. Convenience of shopping and advanced mobile connectivity is the key factor for consumers in opting for online shopping. E-commerce players require in managing their inventory effectively to cater to the challenges of short time delivery and constantly changing consumer preferences. The surging need for quick order supply to customers in an undamaged and accurate form is boosting market growth.

High Initial Financial Investment to act as Market Restraint

High initial financial investment for setup coupled with lack of skilled labour for employing such robots may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Lack of Awareness to act as Market Challenge

The lack of awareness and difficulty to interact with robots may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global warehouse robotics market is segmented based on type, software, function, and end users.

By type, the mobile robots segment will lead the market over the forecast period. Mobile robots are mostly used by top e-commerce companies and implemented gradually in warehouses operated by manufacturing companies. The mobile robot adapts to changes in velocities and product types, order shipment accuracy, and order prioritization. Another key plus is the faster ROI as mobile robots are easier in setting up and cheaper to operate.

By software, the warehouse management system (WMS) segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. WMS is a specialized business application which controls the flow of inventory into, out, and within a company’s warehouse or multiple warehouses.

By function, the pick and place segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Pick & place robots are commonly used by different industries as such robots are accurate and highly efficient and also reduce the related cost and order processing time.

By end user, the e-commerce segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. The increasing trend of online shopping, increasing need for shorter delivery times, rapidly changing customer demands, and fierce competition among online retailing companies has increased the need for automated fulfillment centers that in turn has increased the demand for robots.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Warehouse Robotics Market

North America will head the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand & awareness towards quality & safety production, the market players emphasizing on modernizing their facilities and plants with advanced technologies, the growing emphasis on worker safety, the presence of significant number of established players, higher adoption of warehouse automation technologies, the strong presence of warehouse operatives, and the proliferation of latest technologies at a higher rate are adding to the global warehouse robotics market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Warehouse Robotics Market

The APAC region will have admirable growth over the forecast period. China and Japan having largest automotive manufacturing base, increasing production facilities, increasing domestic demand for products, improved efficiency of warehouses, and continuous upgradation are adding to the global warehouse robotics market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Analysis

Following the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, automation and robots are already playing a key role to manage the situation. This situation is likely to bring new opportunities to the market. Ocado for instance, a British online grocer is aiming to make its grocery home-delivery technology and warehouse robotics available to other supermarkets for a licensing fee. All these are adding market growth.

Industry Updates

Zebra Technologies will acquire Fetch Robotics, a leading provider of on-demand automation which includes autonomous mobile robots. They are used for optimizing picking in distribution centers and fulfillment centers and just-in-time material delivery in manufacturing facilities and automating manual material movement in others.

