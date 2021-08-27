ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses of over $500,000 can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC II”), a special purpose acquisition company, on June 16, 2021. On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. ATI’s reported results included a net operating revenue of $164.0 million, in comparison to $149.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. ATI also announced that it was lowering guidance for the balance of the fiscal year. ATI’s stock price fell $3.62 per share, or 43.41%, on this news, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

