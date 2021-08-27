The Launch of a New Technological Open-source Has Shaken The World of Science and Art

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An open-source wearable biosensor module, EmotiBit developed by Connected Future Labs, is launching production in August. The successful launch of EmotiBit set a milestone for the creative technology industry and has shaken the world of science and art. Visual designer Yujie Jiang, as the lead designer for the brand and the visualizing interface of EmotiBit, is making her best effort to dig into the connection between wearable technology and interaction design. The study and development of human-machine interaction are changing our daily life experiences – from art installations in museums, online digital games, educational supplements for schools, and practical try-on tools at malls and stores. Jiang believes this wearable technology is a powerful visualization tool to educate and inspire people and change how people interact in the future.



This emergent technology provides an excellent chance for real-time tracking and visualizing physiological data streams from the human body, bringing together art, neuroscience, machine learning, and interaction design. The launch of this open-source creates countless opportunities for visual art and gives people a multi-sensational interactive experience.

Being active in the creative technology industry, Jiang, is aware of the need raised by making wearable tracking technology open-source for people's daily life. So, she helped to build and designed the brand for this incredibly on-demand source, and she believes that EmotiBit could be a critical open-source for artists, researchers, educators, and anyone with a curiosity to know more about their mind and body. Jiang said since it gives people a chance to explore the body's sensational experience, having an intuitive and clear visualizing interface is crucial to its users. The original visualizing interface contains 16 real-time data streams that provide comprehensive information about the wearer's physiological status and emotions. Jiang's newly designed interface compacted these massive and complicated datasets into an intuitive and aesthetic visualizing platform that is easily understandable by users who don't own a science background, such as artists or DIYers, which expands the opportunities for the open-source to be used in the art and creative field.

Jiang attained her master’s degree in Fine Arts – Design and Technology at Parsons School of Design. Since this time, she has managed to achieve her career goals. Jiang said the focus on technology and design was not to limit herself with traditional graphic design and to have a better grasp of design skills. The visual designer in the creative technology industry said she wanted to use the power technology leveraged into an art that could benefit humans.

Being active in the technology industry, Jiang is aware of the issues raised by emergent technology on human life, which people often fail to see. She believes AR could be a useful medium for this situation. Jiang said it gives people a chance to really see the hidden reality.

Along with her team, Jiang took part in the MIT Reality Virtually Hackathon to look at the negative influences high-tech products created and boost public awareness about them. The group came up with an AR app that lets people scan their electronic devices and find the product’s hidden stories, for example, the energy put into the manufacturing process, people who worked behind, the efforts of logistics devoted, etc. This AR app uses animated 3D visuals to help change people's perspectives with the product and technology they encounter daily and allows people to learn about the relationship between their lives and the technology in a more comprehensive picture.

Jiang puts her practice forwarding AR technology as a powerful visual tool and medium to unveil valuable stories. Visual experiences take up to 80% of our overall sensational experience, and AR technology has brought visual design from the graphics level to a multi-dimensional experience. Exploring the possibilities that AR technology could bring to tell valuable stories and, in addition, completing the visual experience is what Jiang, as a pioneer visual designer, continuously endeavors.

