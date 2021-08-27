Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus and Applies to List the Common Shares (the “Listing”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Spirit”), a private BC company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary long form prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario.



The Preliminary Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 347,000 common shares of the Company issuable upon the deemed exercise of 347,000 special warrants of the Company (the “Special Warrants”). The Special Warrants were issued on May 6, 2021 at a price of $0.05 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $17,350. Subject to the terms and restrictions contained in the certificates representing the Special Warrants, each Special Warrant entitles the holder to acquire, without payment of any consideration, one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”).

The Company will also apply to list the Common Shares (the “Listing”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Listing will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements and conditions of the CSE, including prescribed distribution and financial requirements. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully achieve a listing as planned.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company and is subject to completion and / or amendment.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit is a Canadian Swiss group operating specifically in the Blockchain and Digital Asset sectors with the primary goal of creating value in a rapidly growing environment through recurring cash flows and capital appreciation.

Spirit provides investors with direct exposure to the sector, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying crypto assets. Spirit’s strategy is based upon management’s conviction that the Blockchain and Digital Asset ecosystem will register significant growth and outperform traditional asset classes over the medium to long-term.

The Company’s strategy focuses on three complimentary economic units:

Royalties & Streams by providing capital to blockchain ecosystem participants, where repayment of the notional and interest takes place in the form of crypto assets.

Advisory & Research Services for Institutional and private Investors to a global blockchain and digital assets investment product.

Treasury management through investment in major crypto assets with cold storage in Switzerland.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Erich Perroulaz

Director and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Erich Perroulaz, Director & CEO

info@spiritblockchain.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Spirit in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect Spirit's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the business plans of Spirit, the Preliminary Prospectus and the Listing (including CSE approval). Such statements and information reflect the current view of Spirit. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF SPIRIT AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE SPIRIT MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.