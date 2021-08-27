Unaudited Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and the Group for the First Half of 2021

English Lithuanian

Referring to the unaudited data, over the first six months of 2021, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 27.794 mln. Euros, that is by 16 per cents lower compared to the first six months of the year 2020. The turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB over the first six months of 2020 was 33.105 mln. Euros.

In the first half of 2021, Panevezio statybos trestas AB made the net profit in the amount of 0.241 mln. Euros, the operating profit result is negative and amounted to -0.302 mln. Euros. Over the first half of 2020 Panevezio statybos trestas AB incurred the net loss in the amount of 11.697 mln. Euros. The significant rise in material prices, supply issues and labour shortage in the market had the biggest impact on the Company's result during the first half of the year 2021.

The comprehensive consolidated income of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group amounted to 47.134 mln. Euros, which increased by 27 per cents compared to that for the first half of 2020 when the income of the Group had been 37.148 mln. Euros. Over the accounting period the Group made the net profit in the amount of 3.444 mln. Euros, however 2.068 mln. Euros in this amount was the surplus on revaluation of the investment assets (Business Centre U219) held by the Group. The rest amount of the result was conditioned by the completed transaction related to the land plots owned by Baltevromarket ZAO ISK, the company of the Group operating in the Russian Federation, which had been sold to an economic entity operating in the Russian Federation.

EBITDA of the Company for the six months of 2021 was 0.147 mln. Euros whereas for the first half of the year 2020 it was negative -10.730 mln. Euros. EBITDA of the Group for the six months of 2021 was 3.252 mln. Euros compared to negative -9.473 mln. Euros for the first half of 2020.

More information:

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Phone: (+370 45) 505 503

Attachment