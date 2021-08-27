Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

| Source: GN Store Nord A/S GN Store Nord A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely related with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMontserrat Maresch
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameGN Store Nord A/S
b)LEI                                                  5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares

 

DK0010272632
b)Nature of the transactionsPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)

 

470.0

470.0

470.0		Volume(s)

 

63

600

37
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

700

470.0
e)Date of the transactions2021-08-27
f)Place of the transactionsNasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

Or

Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury 
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55



About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment


Attachments

Announcement 43 - Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members executives and associated persons