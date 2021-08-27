American Green (OTC:ERBB) Confirms the Launching of Its CBD and Hemp Products with Groupon® Nationwide in September

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that it will be expanding its E-commerce presence by launching on Groupon.com. American Green’s premium CBD and Hemp products will be able to be purchased with vouchers located on the Groupon.com platform beginning next month (September 2021). The company is excited to add sales from Groupon as another revenue stream and hopes to echo or exceed the success it is currently enjoying following its launch on Amazon.com.

David G. Gwyther, American Green’s president, said, “We are extremely excited to offer our CBD products on Groupon.com There are very few e-commerce outlets that sell CBD direct to consumers, and Groupon is by far the largest and most successful platform. Groupon has over 24 million customers nationwide. Consumers throughout the country will now have direct access to all of our CBD and Hemp products on Groupon.com.”

“American Green is always looking for innovative ways to introduce its CBD and Hemp products to new prospects and new marketplaces. Groupon is perfectly aligned with our goals with respect to pioneering new ideas that drive rapid growth in e-commerce environments,” said Kevin Davis, VP President of Sales for American Green.

The American Green offers will be optimized and marketed under Groupon's proprietary methods which include but are not limited to: flash sale offers, remarketing campaigns, utilization of additional channels (such as the Groupon app and partner websites) and other online advertising channels.

American Green’s Online Emporium continues to demonstrate year-over-year growth and sales of American Green-brand CBD and Hemp products and now expects to generate more revenue in September 2021 and beyond with another internet giant - Groupon.com.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

