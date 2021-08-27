BTCS to Present at Benzinga Crypto Fest on September 1

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCSD) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced that CEO Charles Allen will present at the Benzinga Crypto Fest, being held virtually on August 31 and September 1, 2021.



Benzinga Crypto Fest

Date: Wednesday, September 1

Presentation Time: 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live and interested investors can pre-register for the event by visiting: https://events.benzinga.com/registration-page1627573371272.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystem, and the first "Pure Play" U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com