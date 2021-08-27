English Finnish

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGE IN THE HOLDING OF THE COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

On August 27, 2021, a total of 315 000 treasury shares of Rapala VMC Corporation have been transferred to a third party Okuma Fishing Tackle Co Ltd.

After the transfer, Rapala VMC Corporation holds 50 236 treasury shares.

