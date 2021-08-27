Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V. Calls for Redemption of 2.000% Notes due 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) (“Mondelēz International”) announces today that its fully-owned subsidiary Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V. (the “Company”) has called for redemption of the entire $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.000% Notes due 2021 (CUSIP No. 60920LAC8 / N6000LAC9; ISIN No. US60920LAC81 / USN6000LAC92) (the “Notes”), which were issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of October 28, 2016 (as supplemented and amended from time to time, the “Base Indenture”), by and between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, as supplemented by the Officers’ Certificate of the Company, dated as of October 28, 2016, issued pursuant to Section 3.1 of the Base Indenture.



The Notes will be redeemed on September 28, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

