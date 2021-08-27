Cassava Sciences Releases Statement Regarding Plasma p-tau Analysis from a Previously Disclosed Phase 2b Clinical Study in Alzheimer’s Patients

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today released a statement regarding plasma p-tau analysis from a previously disclosed randomized, controlled Phase 2b clinical study in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. For this study, Cassava Sciences contracted with Quanterix Corp., a highly regarded, independent laboratory, to perform sample testing on blinded samples.



The Phase 2b clinical study was conducted by Cassava Sciences. Quanterix’ sole responsibility with regard to this clinical study was to perform sample testing, specifically, to measure levels of p-tau in plasma samples collected from study subjects.

“To ensure data integrity, it is standard industry practice to keep separate the people who generate the data from the people who analyze the data,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “That certainly was the case here. Anything different is a distortion of the facts.”

Quanterix’ sample testing was conducted entirely by its employees. Quanterix’ employees were blind to treatment group, i.e., they did not know which samples were from placebo, or simufilam-treated patients. Quanterix conducted sample testing, then sent raw data to Cassava Sciences for analysis of treatment effects. Eventually, Cassava Sciences presented these data in a poster presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in July 2021. In keeping with scientific authorship guidelines, prior to submitting the abstract to AAIC, Cassava Sciences received permission from Quanterix to include its lab personnel in the author list.

Cassava Sciences is aware of allegations that are being made by a party that yesterday admitted it holds a short position in the Company’s stock. (A short position allows an investor to profit from a drop in the Company’s stock price.) Cassava Sciences believes claims made by this party regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading. The Company stands behind its science, its scientists and its scientific collaborators, and is responding to ensure the facts are known and respected.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer

eschoen@CassavaSciences.com, or (512) 501-2450

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Drug development involves a high degree of risk, and historically only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Clinical results from our earlier-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or any scientific data we present or publish. Such statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events.

Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks relating to the ability to conduct or complete clinical studies on expected timelines, to demonstrate the specificity, safety, efficacy or potential health benefits of our product candidates, the severity and duration of health care precautions given the COVID-19 pandemic, any unanticipated impacts of the pandemic on our business operations, and including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations in any forward-looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements and events discussed in this news release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

For further information regarding these and other risks related to our business, investors should consult our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .



