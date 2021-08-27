Proactive news headlines including Flynn Gold, Global Energy Ventures, MMJ Group Holdings and Australian Potash

Sydney, Aug. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) Ltd has intersected visible gold in first assays from diamond drilling at Brilliant Prospect within the Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania. Click here
- Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Province Resources Ltd and Total Eren to support a technical and commercial feasibility study on the export of green hydrogen from the HyEnergy Project. Click here
- MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) has completed a US$1 million investment in Brainworks Foundry Inc, an integrated digital health and pathology company operating in the United States. Click here
- Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has tabled its FY21 report, reflecting on regulatory and commercial achievements as it works to develop an analgesic for the most common form of arthritis. Click here
- Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) saw its high conviction BUY recommendation re-iterated by Shaw and Partners with the wealth manager’s investment thesis predicated on solid Lake Wells financials backed by a high-quality resource and a risk-averse approach from management. Click here
- CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has emerged from a challenging year, delivering solid achievements and positioning well to build on its successes. Click here
- Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has engaged leading North American preclinical contract research organisation (CRO) Calvert Labs to conduct a range of preclinical and animal pharmacokinetic, bioavailability and toxicology studies to help rapidly optimise Emyria’s novel, synthetic cannabinoid drug platform. Click here
- Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has been granted a trading halt pending the announcement of exploration results from the company’s Hook Lake Uranium Project in Athabasca Basin, Canada. Click here
- Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A, FRA:GM6) completed around 17% of Abra Base Metals Project construction during the 2021 financial year, including mine box-cut ground support works to the portal excavation stage and the installation of 200 rooms and other ancillary buildings to complete the 280-room Abra mine village. Click here
- Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) could be sitting on a world-class rubidium resource after identifying an initial exploration target within the Niobe prospect at Windimurra Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Compumedics Ltd (ASX:CMP), a medical device company, has revealed its financial results for the full year ending June 30, 2021, highlighting an improvement in revenue performance over FY2021 compared to FY2020. Click here
- Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) continues to uncover exploration upside at the Mauretania project within the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF), with a drone magnetics survey and drilling campaign hinting at further gold mineralisation. Click here
- Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has enhanced the skillset of its board adding operational expertise and invaluable in-field knowledge through the appointment of William Scott as a non-executive director, effective September 1, 2021. Click here
- Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has welcomed the dosing schedule for the third monotherapy cohort of its phase-1 trial of the immunotherapy PD1-Vaxx on three patients. Click here
