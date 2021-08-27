Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): Notice of AGM

8.

THAT, conditional on approval of Resolution 7 above, in replacement for all previous authorities, the Company be generally and, subject as hereinafter appears, unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 315 (1)(a) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the "2008 Law"), to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the 2008 Law) of shares (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company and to cancel such Shares or hold such Shares as treasury shares, provided that:



a) the maximum number of Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be up to an aggregate of the lesser of (a) 1,905,943 Euro Shares and 44,144 Sterling Shares or (b) such number as shall represent 14.99% per cent. of each class of Shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury), rounded down to the nearest whole number, on the date on which this resolution is passed;



b) the maximum price which may be paid for a Share shall be the higher of (a) an amount equal to 105.00 per cent. of the average of the closing quotation for a Share of the relevant class taken from and calculated by reference to (i) in the case of the Euro Shares, Euronext Amsterdam or (ii) in the case of the Sterling Shares, the London Stock Exchange plc's Daily Official List, as the case may be, for the five Business Days immediately preceding the day on which the Shares are purchased and (b) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and highest current independent bid on the relevant market when the purchase is carried out, provided that the Company shall not be authorised to acquire Shares at a price above the estimated prevailing net asset value of the relevant class of Shares on the date of purchase;



c) the minimum price which may be paid for a Share shall be €0.01 or £0.01, as the case may be; and



d) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire on the earlier of 30 September 2022 or the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Shares under such authority, and may make a purchase of Shares pursuant to any such contract notwithstanding such expiry.