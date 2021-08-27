LPNT Crossed $100 Milestone

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPR, LPNT, the marquee product of LUXURIOUS PRO NETWORK TOKEN GROUP, is nowadays grabbing a million eyeballs every day. The reputation and value of this ERC20 decentralized multi-utility token are multiplying on the market front by manifolds every day.



Much of its credit goes to LPNT’s listing PROBIT, an internationally reputed digital currency exchange, and BuyUCoin, one of the oldest reputed cryptocurrency exchanges in India, and the massive community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.

This decentralized fintech asset has added many more incredible feathers to its cap. The list includes but is not limited to a successful ICO campaign from 15th December, 2020 to 29th December, 2020, sale of 10 million LPNTs during the ICO phase, listing on internationally reputed cryptocurrency platforms like CoinMarketCap, CoinCheckup, CoinCodex, Coinranking, CoinPaprika, CoinGecko, Coinlore, Lunarcrush, CoinMarketCal and Blockfolio, development of its own global community of more than half a million users, increase in price from $0.40 per LPNT to $121 (All Time High) per LPNT, pairing with INR, USDT, BTC and ETH through listing on reputed exchanges like BuyUCoin and PROBIT, strategic alliance with reputed liquidity providers like Saxo Bank, SwissQuote and GBE Prime, successful application of all of the strategies devised to grow utilization, circulation and demand & Supply of LPNT, design, development and launch of LPNT Pay and LPNT wallet.

“The acceptance of virtual decentralized financial assets worldwide is reaching the next level. This is making cryptocurrencies a financial revolution. People of all ages are nowadays eager to learn about this new domain of finance for better percentage of return, better quality of financial life and positive financial experiences. Particularly, youngsters are specifically displaying interest in exploring and utilizing the potential of cryptocurrencies in all walks of life. More importantly, governments of many countries are also taking positive initiatives in this direction. These positive initiatives are working in the favor of users. We want to be a part of this financial revolution to innovate the financial experiences of users through safe, speedy, digital, decentralized transactions in all walks of life and with some level of privacy in their hands, said Mr. Happy Sheikh, Global Corporate Head, LPNT Group.”

Dependency on Ethereum blockchain adds the element of financial privacy, performance, finality, data coordination, incentive layer, standards, and addition to the network size of the LUXURIOUS PRO NETWORK TOKEN. This particular blockchain also supports more than 1900 decentralized apps.

Its financial potential can be leveraged for trading in the domain of forex on MT-5, metals, futures, indices, energies, CFDs and Commodities, for purchasing, residential & commercial properties, automobiles, clothing, electronics, foods & beverages, accessories, plane tickets, tools, musical instruments, internet & professional services, crypto gear, tools and also for booking vacations and hotels.

Achievement of all these incredible feats has significantly multiplied its user base, utilization, trading volume by manifolds and put LPNT in the league of the best cryptocurrencies worldwide.

The team is currently working on introducing and incorporating many more innovations to LPNT and applications relevant to it. This could cement its place further in the market and multiply its price by manifolds soon.

About LPNT:

LPNT is a cryptocurrency launched by the LUXURIOUS PRO NETWORK TOKEN GROUP. The group is a global leader in the domain of luxury transportation services. Internationally reputed wealth managers and forex big guns loaded heavily with the wealth of experience, knowledge and skills are also an integral part of the group.

The group has taken the initiative of adding a pinch of positivity to the financial experiences of users in all walks of life. This initiative has been designed, developed and launched in the form of a multi-utility decentralized ERC20 token named LPNT (LUXURIOUS PRO NETWORK TOKEN.)

Inquisitive minds can browse through LPNT’s official website for more information about it.

