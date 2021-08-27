New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Watch4 series and Buds2 now available in Canada

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unveiled earlier in August, the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Watch4 series and Galaxy Buds2 are now available for purchase at Samsung Experience Stores, online at Samsung.com/ca, and at major retail partners across Canada. Featuring category-defining improvements, premium craftsmanship and flagship innovation for optimized user experiences, these devices have seen high pre-order demand across the country, with some products temporarily on backorder. For up-to-date stock information and shipping estimates, visit each product page on Samsung.com/ca



“Early demand for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is at an all-time high, with pre-order volume exceeding expectations. Canadians are clearly excited to experience the next in foldable innovation, with Watch4 Series and Buds2 equally driving interest.” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “We are proud to bring Canadians exciting Galaxy innovations that empower them to do more – whether it’s capturing new perspectives with their phones, achieving new levels of mobile productivity, or working to live a more vibrant life with the aid of intuitive, holistic wellness features.”

Power productivity and maximize every moment

Building upon groundbreaking innovations such as hands-free Flex Mode, enhanced Multitasking1 and dual displays, the 2021 Galaxy Z series takes the foldable experience to the next level with increased durability,2 and IPx8 water resistance.3

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G offers an uninterrupted Infinity Flex Display complete with Under Display Camera to deliver streamlined multitasking and breathtaking viewing experiences. Now with S Pen functionality 4 - a Galaxy foldable first – the user can work across multiple apps at once with Multi-Active Window 5 and navigate seamlessly between dual displays thanks to app continuity. The 256GB model is available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Green for $2,269.99 (our regular price). The 512GB model is available in Phantom Black for $2,409.99 (our regular price). For more information and availability, please see https://samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold3-5g





offers an uninterrupted Infinity Flex Display complete with Under Display Camera to deliver streamlined multitasking and breathtaking viewing experiences. Now with S Pen functionality - a Galaxy foldable first – the user can work across multiple apps at once with Multi-Active Window and navigate seamlessly between dual displays thanks to app continuity. The 256GB model is available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Green for $2,269.99 (our regular price). The 512GB model is available in Phantom Black for $2,409.99 (our regular price). For more information and availability, please see https://samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold3-5g Galaxy Z Flip3 5G provides a new way for users to express themselves hands-free with Flex Mode. Studio-quality camera features such as Auto Framing and a sleek, compact design balance style, function and fun. The 128GB model is available in Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream and Green for $1,259.99 (our regular price). The 256GB model is available in Phantom Black for $1,329.99 (our regular price). For more information and availability, please see https://samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip3-5g



Featuring all-new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, the Galaxy Watch4 series comes packed with an array of innovative and convenient features and powerful connectivity experiences that provide users with a holistic overview of their wellness.

Galaxy Watch4 features a sleek, modern design making it an ideal accessory for versatile, all-day use. The 40mm model will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold, while the 44mm model will be offered in Black, Silver and Green starting at $329.99 (our regular price) for the Bluetooth version and $399.99 (our regular price) for the LTE model. For more information and availability, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/watches/all-watches/?galaxy-watch





features a sleek, modern design making it an ideal accessory for versatile, all-day use. The 40mm model will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold, while the 44mm model will be offered in Black, Silver and Green starting at $329.99 (our regular price) for the Bluetooth version and $399.99 (our regular price) for the LTE model. For more information and availability, please see Galaxy Watch4 Classic offers users a timeless smartwatch design featuring the Samsung fan-favourite rotating bezel. Available in 42mm (Black, Silver) and 46mm (Black only) models, starting at $459.99 (our regular price) for the Bluetooth version and $529.99 (our regular price) for the LTE version. For more information and availability, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/watches/all-watches/?galaxy-watch



Thanks to dynamic two-way speakers, Active Noise Cancellation, long-lasting battery and a comfortable fit for prolonged use, Galaxy Buds2 further elevate the Galaxy ecosystem experience when paired with your Galaxy smartphone or smartwatch.

Galaxy Buds2 comes in four stylish and contemporary colours: Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender, for $189.99 (our regular price). For more information and availability, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/galaxy-buds2-graphite-sm-r177nzkaxac



Early Bird Offer Details

While some customers will experience shipping delays due to backorder, the following deals can still be redeemed at purchase throughout September and October:

Gift With Purchase Offers

Canadians who purchase Galaxy Z Fold3 5G online at Samsung.com/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store location between August 27 and October 4, 2021 will receive a bonus Flip Cover and S Pen as a gift with purchase.6

Purchase Galaxy Buds2 between August 27 and October 4, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Store locations, or at select national retailers and carriers and receive a bonus Wireless Charger Single.7

Galaxy Bundle E-Voucher Offers

Purchase Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at a Samsung Experience Store or a participating partner location on or before September 10, 2021 to receive an exclusive Galaxy Bundle E-voucher for Galaxy Buds2 (regular price $189.99), Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (regular price $79.99) and S Pen Fold Edition (regular price $59.99).8

Purchase Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at a Samsung Experience Store or a participating partner location between on or before September 10, 2021 to receive an exclusive Galaxy Bundle E-voucher for Galaxy Buds2 (regular price $189.99) and Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (regular price $79.99).9

AIR MILES® Offers

Purchase Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G between August 27 and September 30, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca and get up to 350 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles.10 Purchase Galaxy Buds2 between August 27 and September 30, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca and get up to 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles.11

Purchase Galaxy Watch4 Classic or Galaxy Watch4 between August 27 and September 30, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca or on rewards.airmiles.ca and get up to 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles.12

Trade-In Offers

Canadians can also trade in their old smartphone until October 4, 2021 and receive a credit of up to $785 towards the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.13 Until October 4, 2021, eligible customers can receive a $100 credit through the trade-in program by exchanging their old smartwatch or fitness band when purchasing a Galaxy Watch4 series device.

The trade-in program is being supported on Samsung.com/ca, SES locations and at select national retailers and carriers in Canada.14

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.15

Canadians who purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at a Samsung Experience Store or participating partner location on or before September 10, 2021 will receive a Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan by visiting the Benefit section of the Samsung Members app on their new device.16

Purchase Samsung Care+ between August 27 and September 30, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca and get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles.17

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Premium Care Service

Your Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device comes with dedicated customer care services designed speciﬁcally to deliver the best customer service experience to our valued customers. Specially trained experts are available 24/7 via Live Chat or by phone 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-FOLD to provide you with personalized and exclusive support for your device. Visit www.samsung.com/ca/support for more information

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door-to-Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada

1 Certain applications may not support multi-tasking.

2 Compared to Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is rated as IPx8. IPx8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust resistant.

4 S Pen sold separately. Only the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Main Screen has S Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.

5 Multi-Active Windows works with select applications; compatible apps growing through third party developers

6 Some conditions apply. Offer valid from August 27, 2021 to October 4, 2021. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. Now when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold3 (SM-F926WZKAXAC, SM-F926WZGAXAC, SM-F926WZSAXAC - regular price $2,269.99; F926WZKEXAC - regular price $2409.99) and you’ll receive one (1) bonus Flip Cover with S Pen (EF-FF92PCBEGCA- regular price $119.99) with your purchase.

While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) bonus Flip Cover with S Pen per eligible Galaxy Z Fold3 device purchased per customer. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung. © 2021 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved.

7 Some conditions apply. Offer valid from August 27, 2021 to October 4, 2021. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada and samsung.com/ca are eligible for this promotion. Now when you purchase Galaxy Buds2 (SM-R177NZKAXAC, SM-R177NZGAXAC, SM-R177NLVAXAC, SM-R177NZWAXAC– regular price $189.99), you’ll receive one (1) bonus Wireless Charger Single (EP-P1300TBEGCA- regular price $54.99) with your purchase. While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) bonus Wireless Charger Single per eligible Galaxy device purchased per customer. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung. © 2021 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved

8 Either (i) pre-order from August 11, 2021 – August 26, 2021 and complete your purchase by September 10, 2021, or (ii) purchase from August 27, 2021 – September 10, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G (ModelsSM-F926WZKAXAC/SM-F926WZGAXAC/ SM-F926WZSAXAC– regular price $2269.99, SM-F926WZKEXAC– regular price $2409.99) or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Models SM-F711WZKAXAC/SM-F711WZEAXAC/SM-F711WZGAXAC/SM-F711WLVAXAC - regular price $1259.99, SM-F711WZKEXAC- regular price $1329.99) and receive an Early Bird bonus consisting of a Samsung E-Voucher (redeemable only on samsung.com/ca between August 11 and September 30, 2021) upon completion of your device purchase for one of the following: Purchase of Galaxy Fold3 5G: Galaxy Buds 2 (Black – Model No SM-R177NZKAXAC; regular price $189.99 CDN), Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (Black - EP-P4300TBEGCA; regular price $79.99) and S Pen Fold Edition (EJ-PF926BBEGCA; regular price $59.99) Purchase of Galaxy Flip3 5G:Galaxy Buds 2 (Black – Model No SM-R177NZKAXAC; regular price $189.99 CDN), Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (Black - EP-P4300TBEGCA; regular price $79.99) There are 8,500 Early Bird bonuses available to eligible customers who qualify based on the conditions set out above on a first come basis. While quantities last. No rain checks. E-Voucher has no cash value, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one bonus E-Voucher per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. In order to download the E-Voucher for the Galaxy Fold3|Flip3 5G Early Bird bonus, customer must visit the “Benefit Section” in the Samsung Members App on their Galaxy Fold3 5G or Galaxy Flip3 5G device between August 11 and September 24, 2021. The Samsung Members App is available for download in the Samsung Galaxy Store at no charge. In order to install and register for the Samsung Members App, the user must have a Samsung Account. Setting up a Samsung Account is free. To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/) Between August 11 and September 24, 2021, click on the Galaxy Fold3|Flip3 5G Early Bird bonus banner in the Samsung Members App to download the E-Voucher and access a link to the Early Bird bonus offer page on samsung.com/ca where you may select your gift and redeem the E-voucher. Once downloaded, the E-Voucher will be displayed in the Samsung Members My page Coupons section until September 30, 2021 and is valid for the applicable Early Bird bonus depending on the Galaxy Fold3 5G or Galaxy Flip3 5G model you have chosen, on samsung.com/ca between August 11 and September 30, 2021. Shipment of the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G or Galaxy Flip3 5G bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks from the date that you redeem your E-Voucher on samsung.com/ca, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

9 Either (i) pre-order from August 11, 2021 – August 26, 2021 and complete your purchase by September 10, 2021, or (ii) purchase from August 27, 2021 – September 10, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G (ModelsSM-F926WZKAXAC/SM-F926WZGAXAC/ SM-F926WZSAXAC– regular price $2269.99, SM-F926WZKEXAC– regular price $2409.99) or Galaxy Flip3 5G (Models SM-F711WZKAXAC/SM-F711WZEAXAC/SM-F711WZGAXAC/SM-F711WLVAXAC - regular price $1259.99, SM-F711WZKEXAC- regular price $1329.99) and receive an Early Bird bonus consisting of a Samsung E-Voucher (redeemable only on samsung.com/ca between August 11 and September 30, 2021) upon completion of your device purchase for one of the following: Purchase of Galaxy Fold3 5G: Galaxy Buds 2 (Black – Model No SM-R177NZKAXAC; regular price $189.99 CDN), Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (Black - EP-P4300TBEGCA; regular price $79.99) and S Pen Fold Edition (EJ-PF926BBEGCA; regular price $59.99). Purchase of Galaxy Flip3 5G:Galaxy Buds 2 (Black – Model No SM-R177NZKAXAC; regular price $189.99 CDN), Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (Black - EP-P4300TBEGCA; regular price $79.99). There are 8,500 Early Bird bonuses available to eligible customers who qualify based on the conditions set out above on a first come basis. While quantities last. No rain checks. E-Voucher has no cash value, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one bonus E-Voucher per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. In order to download the E-Voucher for the Galaxy Fold3|Flip3 5G Early Bird bonus, customer must visit the “Benefit Section” in the Samsung Members App on their Galaxy Fold3 5G or Galaxy Flip3 5G device between August 11 and September 24, 2021. The Samsung Members App is available for download in the Samsung Galaxy Store at no charge. In order to install and register for the Samsung Members App, the user must have a Samsung Account. Setting up a Samsung Account is free. To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/ ) Between August 11 and September 24, 2021, click on the Galaxy Fold3|Flip3 5G Early Bird bonus banner in the Samsung Members App to download the E-Voucher and access a link to the Early Bird bonus offer page on samsung.com/ca where you may select your gift and redeem the E-voucher. Once downloaded, the E-Voucher will be displayed in the Samsung Members My page Coupons section until September 30, 2021 and is valid for the applicable Early Bird bonus depending on the Galaxy Fold3 5G or Galaxy Flip3 5G model you have chosen, on samsung.com/ca between August 11 and September 30, 2021. Shipment of the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G or Galaxy Flip3 5G bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks from the date that you redeem your E-Voucher on samsung.com/ca, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

10 Offer valid from August 27 to September 30, 2021 (“Offer Period”). Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca. During the offer period: (i) purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Phantom Black SM-F926WZKAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Black SM-F926WZKEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Silver SM-F926WZSAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Green SM-F926WZGAXAC and get 350 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles; or (ii) purchase a Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Phantom Black SM-F711WZKAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Phantom Black SM-F711WZKEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Lavender SM-F711WLVAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Cream SM-F711WZEAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Green SM-F711WZGAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Light Pink SM-F711WLIAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Light Pink SM-F711WLIEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Gray SM-F711WZAAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Gray SM-F711WZAEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 White SM-F711WZWAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 White SM-F711WZWEXAC and get 250 Bonus Miles. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector. Account within 60 days of purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. ®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

11 Offer valid August 27 and September 30, 2021 (“Offer Period”). Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca. During the Offer Period, purchase a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (SM-R177NZKAXAC, SM-R177NZGAXAC, SM-R177NLVAXAC, SM-R177NZWAXAC) and get 50 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. ®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

12 Offer valid August 27 and September 30, 2021 (“Offer Period”). Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca. During the Offer Period: (i) purchase a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 46mm (SM-R895FZKAXAC, SM-895FZSAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 42mm (SM-R885FZSAXAC, SM-R885FZKAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 46mm Black SM-R890NZKAXAC or Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 42mm (SM-R880NZKAXAC, SM-R880NZSAXAC) and get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles; or (ii) purchase a Galaxy Watch4 LTE 44mm (SM-R875FZKAXAC, SM-R875FZGAXAC, SM-R875FZSAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 LTE 40mm (SM-R865FZDAXAC, SM-R865FZKAXAC, SM-R865FZSAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 BT 44mm (SM-R870NZKAXAC, SM-R870NZSAXAC, SM-R870NZGAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 BT 40mm (SM-R860NZKAXAC, SM-R860NZSAXAC, SM-R860NZDAXAC) and get 75 Bonus Miles.AIR MILES. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.

13 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $300, in addition to the trade-in value of the Eligible Trade-in Product, when you:

(i) either (A) pre-order an eligible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device between August 11th, 2021 and August 26th, 2021 (the “Pre-Order Period”) and complete the purchase by October 4, 2021 or, (B) purchase eligible Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device between August 27th, 2021 and October 4th, 2021 (the “Purchase Period” and together with the Pre-Order Period, the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/ ; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your eligible old smartphone (“Eligible Trade-In Product”) by October 4th, 2021; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product by September 10th, 2021 if an eligible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device was pre-ordered during Pre-Order Period, or ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 14 calendar days of receiving the waybill if an eligible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device was purchased during Purchase Period

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $300 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions.

14 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $100, in addition to the trade-in value of the Eligible Trade-In Product, when you: (i) either (A) pre-order an eligible Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4 device between August 11th, 2021 and August 26th, 2021 (the “Pre-Order Period”) and complete the purchase by October 4, 2021 or (B) purchase eligible Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4 device between August 27th, 2021 and October 4th, 2021 (the “Purchase Period” and together with the Pre-Order Period, the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ ; and (ii) complete the trade-in of your eligible old smartwatch / fitness band (“Eligible Trade-In Product”) by October 4th, 2021; and (iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 14 calendar days of receiving the waybill if an eligible Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4 device was purchased during Purchase Period. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $100 credit based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Trade-In product and purchasing Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions.

15 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

16 Either (i) pre-order from August 11, 2021 – August 26, 2021 and complete your purchase by September 10, 2021, or (ii) purchase from August 27, 2021 – September 10, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G (ModelsSM-F926WZKAXAC/SM-F926WZGAXAC/ SM-F926WZSAXAC– regular price $2269.99, SM-F926WZKEXAC– regular price $2409.99) or Galaxy Flip3 5G (Models SM-F711WZKAXAC/SM-F711WZEAXAC/SM-F711WZGAXAC/SM-F711WLVAXAC - regular price $1259.99, SM-F711WZKEXAC- regular price $1329.99) (each an “Eligible Galaxy device”) and you can receive a bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan for your selected Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G device for $0 ($225 value ) or Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G for $0 ($200 value) (“Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan”). While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. How to Redeem: In order to claim the bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan, customers must purchase an Eligible Galaxy device as set out above, and then visit the “Benefit Section” in the Samsung Members App on their Eligible Galaxy device between August 11 and September 30, 2021. Customers must follow the link in Samsung Members (Benefit Section) to the Samsung Care+ 1 Year bonus offer page at http://free.samsungcareplus.com between August 11th and September 30th, 2021 to redeem this offer. The Samsung Members App is available for download in the Samsung Galaxy Store at no charge. In order to install and register for the Samsung Members App, the user must have a Samsung Account. Setting up a Samsung Account is free. To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/ ) Full terms and conditions for the Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan are available at http://pages.samsung.com/ca/promotions/English/samsungcareplus_oneyearoffer_EN.pdf

17 Get 100 Bonus Miles when you purchase Samsung Care+ with your new eligible Samsung device between August 27,2021 and September 30, 2021. Offer available exclusively online at samsung.com/ca when you purchase Samsung Care+ together with any Samsung tablet, Galaxy Book laptop, or any eligible wearable or eligible Galaxy A series, Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9 series, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20FE 5G or Galaxy S21series smartphone (“eligible Samsung device”). Purchase of eligible Samsung device and Samsung Care+ must be made at the same time and in a single transaction. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of the offer end date. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.

Katelin Onishi

North Strategic

613-883-4684

katelin.onishi @northstrategic.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10609c50-a6de-4b8f-86f9-b9b41b7ab3c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbbf0df0-c70d-4e1d-a26b-3365a5a48bda



