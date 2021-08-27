Fortress Technologies Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (the “Company” or “Fortress”) today announced the granting of stock options (“Options”) to an officer of the Company.



Options to purchase 250,000 common shares were granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.485, for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to vesting conditions.

About Fortress Technologies

Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) is a well-capitalized company focused on developing projects where access to growth capital is highly valued, which can also advance ESG and environmentally conscious business initiatives.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Ty

Chief Financial Officer

604 477 9997

ir@fortressblockchain.io

