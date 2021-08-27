Royal Canadian Legion statement on Afghanistan crisis

English French

OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legion’s Dominion President Bruce Julian issued a public statement today regarding help for Veterans during the current crisis in Afghanistan.



“The Royal Canadian Legion stands ready to support our Veterans impacted by the ongoing tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan. We know there is great distress right now and we are here to help. Please reach out to our Branch or Command Service Officers if you need assistance. Our thoughts and prayers remain with you, your families, comrades, and Afghan friends.”

Any Veteran needing assistance can contact a Legion Service officer in their region: https://www.legion.ca/support-for-veterans/contact-a-service-officer

Alternatively, they may contact Dominion Command Veterans Services:

Toll-free: 1-877-534-4666

Fax: 613-287-0122

veteransservices@legion.ca

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With close to 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: Nujma Bond 613-591-3335 ext. 241 or PublicRelations@Legion.ca

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

https://www.linkedin.com/company/royalcanadianlegion