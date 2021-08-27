DuPage Medical Group Spine Surgery Begins Outpatient Minimally Invasive Lumbar Fusion Program

Westmont, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ronjon Paul is pleased to announce that DuPage Medical Group Spine has kicked off the outpatient lumbar fusion program in Westmont, Illinois.

The orthopedic spine ASC program will successfully perform less invasive lumbar fusions, with much faster recovery times. The Westmont facility is the only one of its kind in the area to perform minimally invasive surgeries leveraging state-of-the-art technology. For people having failed conservative care, the procedures can be extremely helpful.

"I am very proud of our team and our facility. We are putting a great deal of effort into making the patient experience as personal as comfortable as it can be," says Dr. Ronjon Paul. "All of our nurses and staff have spine specialty experience and expertise. And patients recover comfortably in a calm and quiet space alongside their family with top-notch concierge-level nursing."

About Dr. Ronjon Paul

As a well known expert in spine management, Dr. Ronjon Paul is elevating the level of care for patients in the Chicago area and beyond. His delivery of optimal long-term outcomes has fueled a rapidly growing reputation for complex cervical and lumbar spine reconstruction.

Contact Information

Dr. Ronjon Paul

815 Pasquinelli Dr,

Westmont, IL 60559

(331) 903-1680

https://paulspine.com/

