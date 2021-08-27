FSIS Recall 030-2021 - Salmonella Infantis/Typhimurium

Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





FRATELLI BERETTA USA, INC. RECALLS READY-TO-EAT UNCURED ANTIPASTO MEAT PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION





WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2021 – Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a Mount Olive, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis and/or Salmonella Typhimurium, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) uncured antipasto meat trays were produced on February 28, 2021 through August 15, 2021. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

24-oz. trays containing two 12-oz packages of “Fratelli Beretta UNCURED ANTIPASTO PROSCIUTTO, SOPPRESSATA, MILANO SALAMI & COPPA” with best by dates of AUG 27 21 through FEB 11 22 and UPC code 073541305316.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7543B” printed on the packaging next to the best by date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 36 Salmonella Typhimurium and Infantis illnesses in 17 states, with onset dates ranging from May 9 through July 27, 2021. Some ill people reported eating Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto before they got sick and the traceback investigation confirmed that some of the ill people purchased uncured antipasto trays produced by Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation to determine if additional products are linked to illness. FSIS will provide updated information if it becomes available.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product is in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Fratelli Beretta USA Inc.’s recall hotline at 1-866-918-8738. Media may contact Marco Lastrico of Barabino & Partners USA, at m.lastrico@barabinousa.com or 917-634-1685.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.