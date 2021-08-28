MindStir Media Children’s Book Praised by Mariel Hemingway and Readers Nationwide

North Hampton, NH, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7-year-old Isabell Hayden published her children’s picture book, The Adventures of Amber: Walk in the Woods, through MindStir Media in June 2021 and quickly rose to the top of Amazon, hitting number one on the Children’s Environmental & Ecology Books list as well as the Children’s Forest & Trees Books category bestseller list. According to Influencive, Hayden is one of the youngest best-selling authors in history.



Her book gained the attention of Mariel Hemingway, the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway. Mariel is best known for her acting work on film and television spanning decades. Mariel praised Hayden’s book in a video posted on Youtube: "The Adventures of Amber will be a great addition to your child's home library, and it will certainly be enjoyed by everyone else at home as well."

Midwest Book Review also raved: “The Adventures of Amber: Walk in the Woods celebrates not just the outdoors, but a shared experience between young and old. Its winning, involving story is perfect for adults who want to introduce young readers to the outdoors, showing how they can benefit from an older adult's participation in the experience.”

The book currently holds a 4.6 out of 5 star overall rating on Amazon, with over 50 reviews. Top 100 Hall of Fame Amazon reviewer Grady Harp called the book “magical” and added that the book is “delightful” and “sure to become a favorite.”

Another Amazon reviewer, Carlitas, hailed the book as an “adorable story” and went on to say, “The Adventures of Amber is a perfect book for children written by Isabell Hayden. I must admit that its cover has attracted me from the beginning. As I am a visual person, I found the drawings outstanding. They are bursting with life. The story revolves around a little girl who embarks on a journey with her grandma and puppy. Throughout the reading, I felt immersed in their happiness; very expressive drawings illustrate the characters' bliss. It is a really eye-catching book to enjoy in the company of children.

What I liked the most is the message that it leaves: the idea of sharing little moments with grandparents. I loved it and I highly recommend it!”

“This book is inspired by my love of nature and walks in the Adirondack Mountains of New York,” said author Isabell Hayden. “During summer, I love visiting my grandparents' cottage in the woods. However, due to the pandemic, I was unable to travel from California to visit them. I miss the breathtaking mountain views, lush meadows, the warmth of the morning sun, the cool mountain streams, and the song of the winds. Writing The Adventures of Amber: Walk in the Woods allowed me to fondly reminisce on my joyful walks in the forest with my grandma.”

The Adventures of Amber: Walk in the Woods is available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Powell’s, Target and other fine retailers. To learn more about Isabell Hayden, go to isabellhayden.com.

Media contact info:

Name: Jen McNabney

Business mail: info@mindstirmedia.com

Website: https://mindstirmedia.com

City and country: North Hampton, NH United States

Company Name: MindStir Media