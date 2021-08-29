360 DIGITECH DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In 360 DigiTech To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QFIN) and reminds investors of the September 9, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations; (2) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 8, 2021, reports circulated on social media to the effect that the Company’s core product, the 360 IOU app, had been removed from major app stores. The reports came on the heels of the removal of other companies’ apps as Chinese regulators investigated their customer data protection practices.

On this news, 360 DigiTech’s stock price fell $7.12 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $26.02 per share on July 8, 2021.

