AKUMIN INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Akumin To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, Akumin announced that it would not timely file its financial report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because the Company requires “additional information and analysis relate[d] to potential additional credit losses with respect to prior years.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.47, or 16%, to close at $2.46 per share on August 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

