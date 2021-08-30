The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,285,585
|290.32
|663,549,143
|23 August 2021
|73,140
|282.76
|20,680,898
|24 August 2021
|75,360
|282.15
|21,263,133
|25 August 2021
|78,000
|281.23
|21,935,690
|26 August 2021
|55,000
|282.34
|15,528,772
|27 August 2021
|24,988
|281.82
|7,042,206
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,592,073
|289.34
|749,999,841
Jyske Bank has now finalised its share buy-back programme applicable during the period 28 January–27 August 2021. During this period of time, Jyske Bank bought 2,592,073 shares worth DKK 749,999,841, corresponding to 3.57% of the company's share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Cf. Corporate Announcement No. 41/2021, Jyske Bank will initiate a new share repurchase programme of DKK 1 billion on 1 October 2021. The programme will run up to and including 31 March 2022.
