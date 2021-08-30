English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin

Other stakeholders

Date 30.08.2021

Share buy-back programme – week 34

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



18,150



736.22



13,362,423 23 August 2021 1,500 743.12 1,114,680 24 August 2021 1,400 744.10 1,041,740 25 August 2021 1,200 756.42 907,704 26 August 2021 1,000 760.29 760,290 27 August 2021 700 756.17 529,319 Total under the current share buy-back programme



23,950



739.71



17,716,156 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021











361,605











622.19











224,988,722 Total bought back 385,555 629.49 242,704,878

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

385,555 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 31 738 XCSE 20210823 9:30:02.368000 24 738 XCSE 20210823 10:16:03.101000 7 738 XCSE 20210823 10:16:03.101000 588 742 XCSE 20210823 12:22:24.386616 50 742 XCSE 20210823 12:22:24.386616 4 743 XCSE 20210823 12:46:51.033000 4 743 XCSE 20210823 12:47:35.046000 23 743 XCSE 20210823 12:48:02.585000 30 743 XCSE 20210823 12:48:21.023000 1 743 XCSE 20210823 12:48:21.023000 39 743 XCSE 20210823 13:13:02.730000 20 743 XCSE 20210823 13:13:02.730000 32 743 XCSE 20210823 13:24:02.716000 8 745 XCSE 20210823 14:29:42.211000 20 745 XCSE 20210823 14:29:42.211000 59 745 XCSE 20210823 14:29:42.211000 60 745 XCSE 20210823 14:45:18.765000 32 745 XCSE 20210823 15:00:48.914000 4 746 XCSE 20210823 15:27:28.400000 10 746 XCSE 20210823 15:27:28.400000 21 746 XCSE 20210823 15:33:36.574000 9 746 XCSE 20210823 15:33:36.574000 31 745 XCSE 20210823 15:37:21.092000 31 745 XCSE 20210823 15:37:21.092000 4 745 XCSE 20210823 15:37:21.111000 27 745 XCSE 20210823 15:37:21.111000 30 743 XCSE 20210823 15:42:43.944000 3 743 XCSE 20210823 15:45:24.938000 29 743 XCSE 20210823 15:45:24.938000 11 744 XCSE 20210823 15:56:27.330000 53 744 XCSE 20210823 15:56:27.330000 13 745 XCSE 20210823 16:22:34.160000 15 744 XCSE 20210823 16:24:02.358000 100 745 XCSE 20210823 16:35:13.331711 50 745 XCSE 20210823 16:35:13.331727 27 745 XCSE 20210823 16:35:13.331729 52 748 XCSE 20210824 9:02:02.225000 28 746 XCSE 20210824 9:15:38.306000 28 746 XCSE 20210824 9:15:38.306000 28 745 XCSE 20210824 9:24:31.003000 2 747 XCSE 20210824 9:42:22.573000 11 747 XCSE 20210824 9:42:22.573000 15 747 XCSE 20210824 9:42:22.573000 16 746 XCSE 20210824 9:46:37.349000 70 746 XCSE 20210824 9:46:37.349000 42 747 XCSE 20210824 10:15:12.449000 42 747 XCSE 20210824 10:15:12.449000 29 745 XCSE 20210824 10:32:34.770000 28 745 XCSE 20210824 10:32:34.770000 21 743 XCSE 20210824 11:04:14.298000 50 743 XCSE 20210824 11:04:14.298000 17 743 XCSE 20210824 11:04:14.298000 28 742 XCSE 20210824 11:25:47.331000 28 742 XCSE 20210824 11:25:47.331000 28 741 XCSE 20210824 11:26:47.173000 28 742 XCSE 20210824 11:29:49.413000 29 741 XCSE 20210824 11:31:39.272000 4 742 XCSE 20210824 11:43:38.424000 29 742 XCSE 20210824 11:58:31.526000 1 742 XCSE 20210824 11:58:31.526000 1 742 XCSE 20210824 12:26:04.740000 28 742 XCSE 20210824 12:26:04.740000 27 742 XCSE 20210824 12:26:04.740000 1 742 XCSE 20210824 12:26:04.740000 30 745 XCSE 20210824 12:33:17.662000 29 744 XCSE 20210824 13:04:57.278000 5 744 XCSE 20210824 13:40:15.280000 5 744 XCSE 20210824 13:40:15.280000 2 744 XCSE 20210824 14:09:46.887000 1 744 XCSE 20210824 14:09:46.887000 28 744 XCSE 20210824 14:09:46.887000 1 743 XCSE 20210824 14:44:45.864000 29 743 XCSE 20210824 14:44:45.864000 1 742 XCSE 20210824 14:50:07.534000 30 742 XCSE 20210824 14:50:07.534000 29 741 XCSE 20210824 14:50:19.809000 10 743 XCSE 20210824 15:32:53.750000 144 744 XCSE 20210824 15:38:04.513000 48 744 XCSE 20210824 15:38:04.530000 12 744 XCSE 20210824 15:38:04.530000 50 744 XCSE 20210824 15:45:37.439637 235 744 XCSE 20210824 15:45:37.439637 27 746 XCSE 20210825 9:04:05.412000 3 746 XCSE 20210825 9:33:37.237000 10 756 XCSE 20210825 12:45:59.857684 160 756 XCSE 20210825 12:45:59.857684 150 756 XCSE 20210825 13:58:53.994155 50 756 XCSE 20210825 13:58:53.994155 747 757 XCSE 20210825 15:16:45.013007 50 757 XCSE 20210825 15:16:45.013007 3 757 XCSE 20210825 15:16:58.909622 3 756 XCSE 20210826 9:00:24.380000 28 758 XCSE 20210826 9:01:04.514000 28 758 XCSE 20210826 9:03:48.195000 10 759 XCSE 20210826 9:18:57.280000 9 759 XCSE 20210826 9:18:57.280000 35 759 XCSE 20210826 9:18:57.280000 25 760 XCSE 20210826 9:51:02.821000 35 758 XCSE 20210826 10:02:54.762000 16 759 XCSE 20210826 10:05:59.639000 13 759 XCSE 20210826 10:08:47.025000 27 760 XCSE 20210826 10:09:34.856000 28 762 XCSE 20210826 10:40:06.084000 27 759 XCSE 20210826 11:02:45.002000 26 759 XCSE 20210826 11:02:45.002000 16 758 XCSE 20210826 11:24:16.192000 11 758 XCSE 20210826 11:24:16.192000 54 759 XCSE 20210826 11:35:07.021000 3 760 XCSE 20210826 12:05:47.285000 24 760 XCSE 20210826 12:05:47.285000 27 759 XCSE 20210826 12:11:43.657000 28 760 XCSE 20210826 12:38:51.417000 28 763 XCSE 20210826 13:42:35.488000 1 763 XCSE 20210826 14:01:16.037000 26 763 XCSE 20210826 14:01:16.056000 27 763 XCSE 20210826 14:16:20.801000 29 763 XCSE 20210826 14:22:49.911000 57 765 XCSE 20210826 14:57:28.246000 27 764 XCSE 20210826 15:07:38.109000 27 763 XCSE 20210826 15:21:22.677000 28 762 XCSE 20210826 15:24:00.384000 7 762 XCSE 20210826 15:39:53.701000 21 762 XCSE 20210826 15:39:53.703000 1 761 XCSE 20210826 15:44:34.576000 27 761 XCSE 20210826 15:44:34.576000 28 760 XCSE 20210826 15:52:43.748000 17 759 XCSE 20210826 15:56:52.645000 5 758 XCSE 20210826 16:25:13.490000 27 758 XCSE 20210826 16:26:39.636000 51 758 XCSE 20210826 16:26:39.636000 28 758 XCSE 20210826 16:26:39.636000 4 758 XCSE 20210826 16:26:39.636000 60 760 XCSE 20210826 16:31:24.073964 1 760 XCSE 20210826 16:31:24.073964 15 757 XCSE 20210827 9:16:24.145000 12 757 XCSE 20210827 9:16:24.145000 26 756 XCSE 20210827 9:26:11.689000 27 756 XCSE 20210827 9:51:24.387000 3 756 XCSE 20210827 9:51:24.387000 1 756 XCSE 20210827 9:57:04.072000 13 756 XCSE 20210827 9:57:04.072000 3 756 XCSE 20210827 9:57:04.072000 10 756 XCSE 20210827 9:57:04.072000 26 756 XCSE 20210827 10:02:40.933000 28 759 XCSE 20210827 10:20:33.880000 28 757 XCSE 20210827 11:01:04.540000 26 756 XCSE 20210827 11:15:49.059000 26 756 XCSE 20210827 11:31:44.303000 25 756 XCSE 20210827 11:56:09.710000 1 756 XCSE 20210827 11:56:09.710000 27 756 XCSE 20210827 12:31:54.733000 27 756 XCSE 20210827 12:31:54.733000 27 756 XCSE 20210827 12:44:47.095000 3 757 XCSE 20210827 13:28:28.354000 3 757 XCSE 20210827 13:31:34.676000 22 757 XCSE 20210827 13:31:34.676000 27 756 XCSE 20210827 13:49:34.856000 2 757 XCSE 20210827 14:00:18.090000 5 757 XCSE 20210827 14:00:18.092000 2 757 XCSE 20210827 14:30:17.223000 7 757 XCSE 20210827 14:30:17.260000 44 757 XCSE 20210827 14:30:17.260000 1 757 XCSE 20210827 14:30:17.260000 7 756 XCSE 20210827 15:06:41.755000 27 757 XCSE 20210827 15:20:08.173000 6 757 XCSE 20210827 15:20:08.173000 26 756 XCSE 20210827 15:24:03.164000 1 756 XCSE 20210827 15:38:40.776000 2 756 XCSE 20210827 15:48:11.118000 25 756 XCSE 20210827 15:48:11.118000 47 755 XCSE 20210827 15:59:05.673208 92 755 XCSE 20210827 15:59:20.683446

Attachment