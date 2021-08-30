Global B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs) and Food Category (Chilled & Dairy, Grocery, Beverages, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 71, 628.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Companies are concentrating their efforts on enhancing their production capacity, go-to-market processes, and digital activities such as expanding their e-commerce presence and scale. COVID-19 has provided every other firm an incentive to make changes in their marketing strategy post normalcy. Every organization, big or small, has been concentrating on developing new business models to meet the market's changing needs. For example, PepsiCo Inc. has launched its directoto-consumer (DTC) websites Snacks.com and PantryShop.com in response to the increased demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both websites are aimed to gain profit from the growing trend of people using e-commerce to satisfy their food and beverage demands amidst the current health crisis. PepsiCo is promoting its Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Quaker Oats, and other well-known brands on these sites. This type of initiative aids other businesses in innovating their online marketplaces based on demand. As a whole, these variables are anticipated to contribute to the B2B food marketplace platform's growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of household equipment, including the item published on B2B food marketplace platforms. The emergence of COVID-19 virus across the globe, followed by lockdown scenarios, has led the e-commerce industry experts to analyze that the industry would face at least a quarter of lag in household supply chain. This disruption is expected to create tremors through till mid-2021. The e-commerce industry is likely to pick up pace soon after the governments across the globe lift the various containment measures steadily in order to revive the economy. The production of the household items is anticipated to gain pace from 2022 which is further foreseen to positively influence the B2B food marketplace platforms.

Key Findings of the Study:

The B2B food marketplace platforms market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size, food category and geography. By geography, the market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SCAM). Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and Sme's. The large enterprise segment represented the largest share of the overall market in 2021. In terms of food category, the market is segmented into chilled & dairy, grocery, beverages, and others. In 2020, the grocery segment accounted for the substantial share of the market.

