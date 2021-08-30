COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 42/2021 – 30 AUGUST 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|-
|-
|24 August 2021
|3,400
|831,45
|2.826.937,14
|25 August 2021
|4,000
|819,14
|3.276.577,20
|26 August 2021
|3,500
|800,48
|2.801.695,05
|27 August 2021
|3,500
|807,57
|2.826.499,90
|Accumulated under the program
|14,400
|814.70
|11,731,709.29
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 571,699 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments