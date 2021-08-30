COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 42/2021 – 30 AUGUST 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 0 - - 24 August 2021 3,400 831,45 2.826.937,14 25 August 2021 4,000 819,14 3.276.577,20 26 August 2021 3,500 800,48 2.801.695,05 27 August 2021 3,500 807,57 2.826.499,90 Accumulated under the program 14,400 814.70 11,731,709.29

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 571,699 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com





Attachments