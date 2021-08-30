Share buy-back Program

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 42/2021 – 30 AUGUST 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement0--
24 August 20213,400831,452.826.937,14
25 August 20214,000819,143.276.577,20
26 August 20213,500800,482.801.695,05
27 August 20213,500807,572.826.499,90
Accumulated under the program14,400814.7011,731,709.29

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 571,699 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
