Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market Report 2021-2028 - Rise in Need for Safety and Security of Trading Activities in Financial Institutes

Trade Surveillance System Market was valued at US$ 850.09 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,789.52 million by 2028, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2021-2028.



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is the regulating authority for India's securities and commodity markets, and it is overseen by the Ministry of Finance. In its legislative role, it sets regulations; in its executive role, it conducts investigations and enforcement actions; and in its judicial role, it issues findings and orders.

Similarly, China's security trading market is governed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). The CSRC's responsibilities comprise drafting and enforcing securities laws, approving, and regulating fund management companies, obtaining, and publishing market statistics, and investigating and prosecuting law infractions across the security trading industry in China. Australian securities market is governed by two independent government agencies: the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The establishment of broad international standards for the regulation and conduct of clearing and settlement facilities is the responsibility of the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the Technical Committee of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

The region experienced a closure of all business activities in the initial moths of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby leading to declining stock prices. As a result, the developing countries in the region witnessed decline in the trading activities. Moreover, technological investments were also low owing to the lockdown of all business activities and other critical situations, which hindered the growth of the market.

However, with the normalization of economies and business activities from the second quarter of 2020, the share market is experiencing a rise in activities, which is increasing the investments in shares. Also, technological investments are increasing in cloud solutions across the security trading companies. Thus, the APAC trade surveillance system market is witnessing moderate impact of the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology



4. Trade Surveillance Systems Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Trade Surveillance Systems Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Government Laws and Regulations to Restrict Insider Trading

5.1.2 Rise in Demand for Cloud-Based Trade Surveillance System

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Rise in Trading from Different Trading Venues

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Integration of Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise in Need for Safety and Security of Trading Activities in Financial Institutes

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Trade Surveillance Systems Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Trade Surveillance Systems Market Global Overview

6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Trade Surveillance Systems Market - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Trade Surveillance System Market, by Component (2020 & 2028)

7.3 Solution

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Solution: Trade Surveillance System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Risk and Compliance Market

7.3.4 Reporting and Monitoring Market

7.3.5 Surveillance and Analytics Market

7.3.6 Case Management Market

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services: Trade Surveillance System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Managed Services Market

7.4.4 Professional Services Market



8. Trade Surveillance Systems Market - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Trade Surveillance System Market, by Deployment (2020 & 2028)

8.3 On Premise

8.4 Cloud



9. Trade Surveillance Systems Market - By Organization Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Trade Surveillance System Market, by Organization Size (2020 & 2028)

9.3 SME

9.4 Large Enterprise



10. Trade Surveillance Systems Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Trade Surveillance Systems Market



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 New Development



13. Company Profiles

ACA Group

Aquis Exchange

B-Next

CRISIL Limited

FIS Global

Nasdaq Inc.

OneMarketData LLC;

Scila AB

SIA S.P.A.

Software AG

