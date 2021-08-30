Global Collagen Casing Market Report 2021-2028:Shift in Demand Toward Chicken and Fish-Based Organic Sausages Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Casing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Edible and Inedible), Application (Fresh Sausages, Processed Sausages, Salami, and Others), and End-Use (Food Processing, Foodservice, and Food Retail)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The collagen casing market was valued at US$ 1,648.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,418.6 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Collagen casings are essential in the production of a variety of value-added or processed meat products. The high mechanical strength and fibrous nature of these products have boosted their demand in numerous applications, including casings for sausages and meat-based products.

Furthermore, sausage production continues to grow across geographies, as sausages are increasingly becoming mainstream food. Different types of sausages available in the market include fresh sausages, dry-cured sausages, cooked sausages, and semi-dry sausages, among others.



Based on type, the global collagen casing market is further segmented into edible and inedible. The edible segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Edible collagen casings are made by the extraction process, usually from the cattle hide.

The edible collagen casings are available in straight and curved forms. The straight ones range generally from 13mm to 45mm, whereas the curved versions of the edible collagen casings range from 20mm to 45mm. Edible collagen casings are ideally suited for hotdogs, smoked and polished sausage, snack sticks, bratwurst, Italian sausage, pepperoni, breakfast links, and many ethnic sausages.

The edible collagens are highly consistent and durable while smoking and stuffing processes. The edible casings provide an appetizing appearance to the sausage and usually come in round or cylindrical shapes. The edible collagen casings are best suited for grilled or smoked sausages and do not require any soaking.

The dominance of Europe is chiefly attributed to the enormous demand for sausages among the population. The changing lifestyle of the consumers in Europe has led to increased demand for healthy and nutritional products. Consumers and retail outlets prefer meat products that are easy to store and have a longer shelf life. Thus, the growth in the food industry is anticipated to drive the collagen casings market in Europe.

Furthermore, a few major companies operating in the region are Devro PLC and VISCOFAN, S.A. These players focus on new and improved product offerings to meet the demand of end-use industries in the market. Also, the companies adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions to expand their footprints across Europe and fulfill the growing demand for collagen casings.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Collagen Casing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Collagen Casing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Excellent Physical Properties of Collagen Casings over Natural Casings

5.1.2 Surge in Consumer Preference for Meat-based Snacks and Products

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Emergence of Alternatives such as Cellulose Casings and Plastic Casings

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surge in Meat Production Volumes in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Shift in Demand Toward Chicken and Fish-Based Organic Sausages

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Collagen Casing Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Collagen Casing Market Overview

6.2 Collagen Casing Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Collagen Casings Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Collagen Casings Market Share, By Type, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Edible

7.4 Inedible



8. Global Collagen Casings Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Collagen Casings Market Share, By Application, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Fresh Sausages

8.4 Processed Sausages

8.5 Salami



9. Global Collagen Casings Market Analysis - By End-Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Collagen Casings Market Share, By End-Use, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Food Processing

9.4 Food Service

9.5 Food Retail



10. Collagen Casings Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Overview - Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

12. Company Profiles

Devro PLC

Oversea Casing Company

Fibran Group

LEM Products

Nippi Collagen NA Inc.

Viscofan Group.

Huon Distributors Pty Ltd.

SELO

DCW

FABIOS SA

